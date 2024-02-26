Ohio commission picks companies to frack under state park, wildlife areas

An Ohio commission picked West Virginia-based Infinity Natural Resources Ohio to frack under Salt Fork State Park in a Monday meeting where opponents protested with signs, yelling and tears.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission also selected Texas-based Encino Energy for fracking under Valley Run Wildlife Area in Carroll County and Zepernick Wildlife Area in Columbiana County.

Monday's meeting cleared the way for the companies to receive the leases. The commission did not immediately detail how much the companies had offered during the meeting.

Stay informed: Sign up for our weekly Scoop newsletter for the latest on Ohio politics.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a method that injects water, sand and chemicals into the ground to create new fractures in rocks and extract natural gas, oil and brine. Environmentalists oppose the process, saying it can result in chemical spills at the surface, groundwater quality contamination and induced earthquakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The votes came about three weeks after an undisclosed number of companies applied to frack under state lands.

Some of the land under the Salt Fork State Park was not approved for fracking because one company rescinded its bid and another wanted to frack only a portion of it, making that offer invalid.

State law prohibits the commission from disclosing who applied until after it picks a winner. Opponents of fracking under state parks have criticized the application process as secretive and inaccessible to the public.

At Monday's meeting, fracking opponents held signs that read: "Gov. DeWine, don't be a climate criminal" and “The world is a beautiful place so why are we destroying it?” Some wore sacks with phrases like "extinction" and "climate chaos." One questioned what assurances they had that surface drilling would be banned under future administrations.

Environmental groups sued over the 2022 state law that allowed fracking under state parks to move forward and over the commission's November decision to open bids. On Friday, Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jaiza Page dismissed the second lawsuit, ruling there was nothing to appeal yet.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio commission picks companies to frack under state park, wildlife areas