Ohio Congresswoman arrested during voting rights demonstration
On Thursday, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was arrested by U.S. Capitol police during a voting rights demonstration in Washington, D.C.
The Ohio congresswoman was arrested, Thursday, after a group of demonstrators she was with walked into the Hart Senate Office building, CBS News reported.U.S. Capitol Police tweeted a statement saying nine people were arrested during the incident.More than 150 companies including Apple Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and PepsiCo urged U.S. lawmakers to introduce and pass a voting reform act in a letter signed on Wednesday, as other efforts have stalled in Congress.
Congressional Black Caucus chair Joyce Beatty among those arrested during Capitol voting rights protest
During a protest in the Hart Senate Office Building Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police officers. Beatty and several others were calling attention to voting rights.
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested Thursday along with eight people in a voting rights demonstration in D.C. Driving the news: Dozens of Black woman leaders marched to the Senate to demand passage of the federal For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, amid a slew of state-level legislation restricting voting access. Civil rights groups say the laws will disproportionately impact voters of color, especially Black Americans. Get m
Capitol Police placed Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, in plastic cuffs for taking part in a demonstration in the Hart Senate Office Building.
The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus said in a speech prior to her march to the Senate that she hoped she would get arrested as she called for an end to the legislative filibuster.
