Ohio Connections Academy celebrates 20 Years

Aug. 22—COLUMBUS — When Ohio Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school, begins the 2023-24 academic year, it will mark its 20th year of teaching students.

When Ohio Connections Academy first opened, full-time online learning for grades K-12 was not as prevalent as it is today, and students were seen as trailblazers for this type of learning.

Today, with 20 years of online learning expertise and a program built specifically for the virtual environment, the school serves more than 5,000 students in grades K-12 from every county in Ohio.

Ohio Connections Academy provides a personalized education that is supported by teachers who are specially trained in online learning.

The curriculum is designed to have real-world value by focusing on preparing each student for wherever life takes them. As a public school, the school requires students to meet the same state standards as their traditional school counterparts.

According to Superintendent Marie Hanna, Ohio Connections Academy is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Those who attend Ohio Connections Academy come from different backgrounds and choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a consistent, safe learning environment.

"Finding the school environment that is the right fit for your student is an important decision, so I invite families to join us and see how learning in a true virtual classroom setting might make a difference," said Hanna. "We also encourage parents to contact us directly and speak with one of our faculty members. This is a critical decision, and we are here to help families determine what would be the best learning environment for their student this fall."

Ohio Connections Academy recently received very high marks and is considered a high-quality academic option according to its 2022-2023 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the full-time online public school.

Enrollment for Ohio Connections Academy for the 2023-2024 school year is open for students in grades K-11. Families who are interested in learning if a full-time online school is the right fit for their child are encouraged to attend an online information session. During the session parents will have the opportunity to speak to staff members, learn how the online classroom works and how teachers engage and support the students. A complete schedule of events as well as more information about Ohio Connections Academy is available at www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling 1-(800) 382-6010.