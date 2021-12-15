The owner of an Ohio steel company was sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges of fraud, embezzlement and theft.

Ron Craig Estes, owner of R&R Steel, was charged with taking nearly $10,000 from his company's employee 401(k) plan for his personal use, according to court documents.

In the federal complaint filed in 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Estes failed to properly train his employees and that he also paid $800 with a company check to obtain 10 false and fraudulent training certificates.

Prosecutors said Estes used fake documents to obtain a contract to work on 8th and Sycamore in Downtown Cincinnati, a mixed-use project including a parking garage along with residential and commercial space.

R&R Steel did construction work in Greater Cincinnati, Missouri, West Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio construction company owner sentenced to 18 months in federal prison