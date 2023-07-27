Ohio cop fired for letting dog attack 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose

The White House described the video capturing the police dog’s attack as tragic and disturbing and expressed sympathy for Rose and his loved ones.

An Ohio officer is off the job after ordering his police K-9 to attack Jadarrius Rose during a traffic stop on July 4.

Video shows Rose, 23, had his hands raised when Ryan Speakman, a Circleville police officer, sicced the dog on him, according to NBC News.

“Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” a police statement said Wednesday, NBC reported. “Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately.”

Jadarrius Rose, 23, who was reportedly operating a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. Route 35, is detained by an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer after a Circleville officer, Ryan Speakman, sicced a police dog on him. Speakman was fired Wednesday. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/WKYC Channel 3)

A Highway Patrol inspector with the Motor Carrier Enforcement Division attempted to pull Rose over because the semi-tractor trailer he was operating “was missing a left rear mud flap,” according to an incident report. Troopers deployed tire-deflating devices called stop sticks twice before Rose’s vehicle stopped.

The report said Rose informed the trooper ordering him to exit his car that he was speaking to 911. A 911 caller, who appeared to be Rose, expressed concern to the dispatcher that police would kill him.

During a second emergency call, the dispatcher reportedly instructed the 911 caller to roll down a window, NBC reported, to which the caller replied: “I did that the last time, and all of them had their guns pointed at me. You think I feel safe?”

The incident report states that the driver did not cooperate when instructed to “get down on the ground” after being repeatedly asked to exit the car, which he eventually did.

Video released by the highway patrol shows Rose in front of troopers with his hands in the air. Speakman, the Circleville officer handling the police dog, warns the 23-year-old to “go on the ground or you’re going to get bit,” as a highway trooper tells Rose to “come to me.”

“Do not release the dog with his hands up!” a trooper yells multiple times before Speakman turns the K-9 loose. Rose falls to his knees as the dog approaches, and the man appears to get bitten.

The Ohio highway patrol said Rose could spend up to 18 months in prison if convicted of the fourth-degree felony of failing to comply with an instruction or signal of a police officer. He is currently free on bond.

On Wednesday, the White House described the video capturing his attack as tragic and disturbing and expressed sympathy for Rose and his loved ones.

“The president has been clear about the urgent need for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to strengthen public safety by promoting accountability and increasing trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said Robyn Patterson, assistant White House press secretary, NBC reported.

The Circleville Police Department noted in its statement that the use of force review board for the department found that Speakman followed the canine protocol during Rose’s apprehension and arrest. But they emphasized that the board’s sole responsibility is to ascertain whether an employee acted in accordance with police policies and procedures. It cannot make discipline recommendations.

“We know the video of the incident is upsetting and has drawn significant attention and comments, including Gov. Mike DeWine raising the issue of training,” the police statement said, adding that the police department‘s canines and officers receive training per standards recognized by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission.

“In short,” it said, “we meet or exceed all current Ohio laws and standards for police training for our canine teams.”

The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association said on Facebook that the senior counsel for the union had lodged a grievance, alleging the Circleville Police Department fired Speakman without just cause. The union claimed his termination was “contrary to the mandatory principles of progressive discipline.”

