Ohio coroner rules death of 6-month-old kidnapped twin 'sudden and unexplained'

The death of a six-month-old boy who died in January after getting kidnapped with his twin brother the month before, was ruled sudden and unexplained, according to the Franklin County, Ohio Coroner’s office.

In a press release, the coroner said an autopsy was conducted on the body of Ky’air Thomas, a 6-month-old black male, on Jan. 30, 2023.

Ky’air and Kason Thomas were abducted from their home in Columbus last month.

Ky’air was pronounced dead just two days prior after Columbus, Ohio police officers were dispatched to a home on East Whittier Street at around 11 p.m. for a baby not breathing.

Detectives investigated the death and reported that the infant was placed face down on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows, unsupervised.

Infants under the age of 8 months, the press release read, have limited strength in the neck to reposition their airway when encountering obstructions, and this is a form of oxygen deprivation.

Nalah Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old Kasson Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 19, 2022. Surveillance video captured her at a gas station in Huber Heights afterward.

But there were elements in the investigation that could not be confirmed or excluded, so the manner of death was ruled undetermined.

The coroner also said there was no evidence of trauma, foul play, abuse, or neglect.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was criminally charged in two states after a three-day hunt after allegedly kidnapping the twin, then, 5-month-old boys.

Jackson was ultimately arrested in Indianapolis on Dec. 22, 2022, and charged with felony battery of bodily waste, according to Marion County, Indiana jail records. She was then extradited to Columbus, Ohio, where Jackson was to face two counts of kidnapping.

She was indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping a minor.

Police had been searching for Jackson since Dec. 19, when she allegedly stole a vehicle from a Columbus pizzeria while the boys’ mother was inside picking up an order for a DoorDash delivery.

Ky’air Thomas was found abandoned but safe at the Dayton International Airport, nearly 70 miles from the pizza restaurant the vehicle was taken from.

Kason Thomas was still missing until Dec. 22, when the vehicle Jackson was accused of taking was found parked outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.

Officers found Jackson and arrested her. They continued to search for Kason until he was eventually found.