Ohio corruption trial: Jury reaches verdict in Larry Householder case

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is accused of orchestrating a pay-to-play scheme at the Ohio Statehouse.

The jury has reached a verdict in the federal corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges.

After seven weeks of trial and dozens of witnesses, the 12 jurors will decide the fate of two prominent Ohio politicos. Both Householder and Borges were charged with a single count of racketeering conspiracy, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Householder and Borges are accused of participating in a pay-to-play scheme involving Akron-based FirstEnergy, which donated nearly $61 million to help Householder win control of the Ohio House of Representatives, pass a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear plants and defend that law against a ballot initiative to block it.

Borges is accused of trading a $15,000 check for insider information about that ballot campaign.

Householder and Borges pleaded not guilty and said they did nothing wrong. Householder took the stand in his own defense.

Federal prosecutors presented secret recordings, financial records and a slew of witnesses who said something was wrong about the way House Bill 6 sailed through the Ohio Legislature. Key to the prosecution's case were two men who were arrested with Householder and Borges and later pleaded guilty: FirstEnergy Solutions lobbyist Juan Cespedes and Householder's political strategist Jeff Longstreth.

Lobbyist Neil Clark was also charged in the case, but he died by suicide in March 2021. Clark's voice was heard on phone calls and meetings secretly recorded by the FBI for an unrelated case. The FBI never tapped the phones of Householder or Borges.

