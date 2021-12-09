Ohio County man charged with human trafficking

Dec. 9—An Ohio County man was charged with human trafficking Tuesday for allegedly providing a juvenile to a man for sexual activity for a period of several months, which resulted in the juvenile becoming pregnant.

Kentucky State Police investigators charged Diego Alonzo-Perez, 34, of Beaver Dam, with human trafficking-commercial sex activity. The charge is a class B felony, because the victim was under the age of 18.

KSP reports say the investigation began in November, when state social workers were notified that a juvenile, who was under the age of 16, had given birth in March. Reports say the investigation led KSP investigators to Lucas Mateo, 20, of Beaver Dam.

Reports say Mateo told investigators the juvenile had lived with him since August 2020, and that he had sexual relations with the juvenile on multiple occasions. The juvenile became pregnant with Mateo's child, reports say.

The investigation then led to Alonzo-Perez, a relative of the juvenile. Reports say Alonzo-Perez allegedly received $8,000 to traffic the juvenile to Mateo.

Mateo was charged with third-degree rape. Both Alonzo-Perez and Mateo were being held Wednesday in the Ohio County Detention Center. Alonzo-Perez is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse