Ohio couple charged after Sunday crash

Sep. 3—According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, an Ohio couple faces serious charges in Fayette County following a weekend incident.

On Sunday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 19 in Hico, according to a press release from Fridley's office.

The accident involved an Ohio couple en route to Florida with three young children. Two of the children were flown to CAMC with very serious injuries. The two adults and the third child were taken to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation showed that the children were not in proper restraints, and one of them appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle. There was also indication that the adults had earlier taken suboxone which was not prescribed to them.

Robert and Rachel Day, of Orwell, Ohio, are currently charged with child neglect and child endangerment. They await court proceedings. Child Protective Services are involved and have secured the children.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation, can contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590, or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.