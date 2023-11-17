Ohio couple indicted by grand jury in human trafficking case in Greene Co.

Nov. 17—GREENSBORO, Ga. — An Ohio couple has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with a human trafficking case that led to a teenage girl's rescue in Greene County, a state official says.

The indictments against Anthony Charles Holmes and Jameesha Monique Harris, both of Cleveland, Ohio, was recently announced by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr in a press release.

Grand jurors levied charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, trafficking in cocaine, as well as other drug and weapons offenses.

The human trafficking case involved a 16-year-old victim who was rescued by deputies following an Aug. 2 high-speed chase and subsequent pit maneuver in parts of Greene and Taliaferro counties.

The criminal indictments against the defendants follow a joint investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, and the Georgia Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Team.

"Yet another victim has been recovered, and two people who we allege were engaged in her trafficking, are now facing serious charges," Carr said. "We're proud of our strong partnerships with (Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit) District Attorney (T. Wright Barksdale III), the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office, and the GBI's HEAT Unit, as we fight to protect our most vulnerable Georgians. Together, we will continue to send a strong message that Georgia's children are not for sale."

Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, as well as Taliaferro County Sheriff Tia McWilliams commented about the case following the criminal indictments against the out-of-state defendants.

"The Greene County Sheriff's Office is diligently working to take more traffickers off the streets," Harrison said. "We will continue to coordinate with our law enforcement partners to protect victims and put a stop to human trafficking in our community."

McWilliams said protecting Georgians from human trafficking is a top priority for the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office.

"This recent indictment serves as a reminder of how valuable our partnerships with local and state law enforcement are to holding offenders accountable," McWilliams said.

GBI Director Chris Hosey also commented.

"The GBI's HEAT Unit is firmly committed to protecting human trafficking victims by working with our local and state law enforcement partners," Hosey said. "We will continue to throughly investigate these crimes and prepare a strong case for prosecution."

Last year, the Georgia Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Team Unit led and assisted 33 case investigations and rescued and assisted 116 victims, Carr said.

Thus far this year, state prosecutors have been responsible for bringing charges and getting convictions in 26 such cases. Sentences in each of those cases resulted in incarceration for those found guilty.

There are a total of 39 defendants under grand jury indictment for sex or labor trafficking, and some face charges in multiple jurisdictions throughout the state.