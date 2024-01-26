Ohio couple killed leaving Love Boat Ice Cream parking lot, troopers say

A Stow, Ohio couple, aged 83 and 81, are dead after authorities said their SUV was involved in a three-vehicle crash near a popular ice cream shop.

The wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday along San Carlos Boulevard, near Summerwinds Court, in Iona, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the SUV attempted to turn left from the Love Boat Ice Cream parking lot, onto San Carlos Boulevard, while a car, driven by a 19-year-old Fort Myers man, was traveling north on San Carlos Boulevard, approaching the parking lot entrance, 16475 San Carlos Blvd.

A second car, operated by a 35-year-old Fort Myers man, was stopped on the southbound left turn lane of San Carlos Boulevard, waiting to turn into the same parking lot, troopers said.

The 83-year-old Ohio man turned left in front of the approaching car, which struck the passenger side of the SUV.

After the collision, troopers said, the SUV rotated, causing its rear to collide with the second car that awaited the left turn.

Both people died on scene.

At least six people have so far died this year in Lee County crashes.

