Ohio is creating 'monsters' at youth prisons. DeWine must act now to save kids. | Our View

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is a champion for meaningful education reform and youth mental health services.

You may not agree with his approach, but few can deny he has a heart for Ohio’s children.

That’s one reason why it’s so disturbing that troubled children under the state’s care are being treated in ways that stray so far from the decency and compassion valued by DeWine and Ohioans.

Instead of rehabilitation and human dignity, youth offenders housed in Ohio’s dangerously shattered Department of Youth Services facilities are often exposed to violence and neglect.

[ Reporters with USA Today’s network of Ohio newspapers spent eight months investigating the state's juvenile justice system. Consider supporting their work with a subscription. ]

DYS teaching inmates to be more ruthless

This chaos uncovered by an eight-month investigation by The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal, Canton Repository and other USA TODAY Network Ohio newsrooms goes far beyond simple fistfights.

Youth inmates and DYS employees are far too often subjected to mental and emotional torture, life-altering injuries and, in rare cases, death.

At times, youths are kept in isolation for hours — sometimes forced to urinate in bottles and other containers and defecate in the corners of their cells.

A system that is supposed to make kids better is creating career criminals or “monsters,” as one mother interviewed as part of the investigation put it.

Ohio children released from one of the department’s three prisons — Indian River, Circleville or Cuyahoga Hills — have a 43% shot of returning or “graduating” to adult prison.

We realize the youths imprisoned in DYS facilities are no angels — they were sentenced for crimes as despicable as armed robbery, rape and murder — but these kids are not disposable.

They are human.

They deserve a shot at rehabilitation. Their parents deserve to see them come home as healthy as they entered. The families of DYS staffers have the same expectation for their loved ones.

It is the governor’s responsibility to make sure that happens. His administration is failing the youths, their families, DYS workers and the people of Ohio.

Sgt. Clifford Caldwell delivers a meal to a youth who prefers to eat alone, at the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster, Ohio..

What Ohio gets for $100 million annually

This is about human decency not money, but it is outrageous that Ohioans do not get more rehabilitated young citizens for the $100 million that DYS receives annually.

We shell out $236,000 a year for each incarcerated youth with the expectation that even those who have committed the most serious crimes can be reformed. Instead, cruelty is doled out in our names.

DYS has failed in its responsibility to these Ohio kids — particularly by not having enough workers to cover stations and leaving kids in lockdown over long periods of time. These issues have led to a long list of violence, including a 12-hour riot at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility a year ago.

Violent incidents in DYS prisons rose by nearly 60% between 2020 and 2022.

According to the newspapers’ reporting, there were 475 violent acts between January and May 2023 alone. That number includes assaults on 226 kids and 83 staff members. Nearly 20 kids required emergency room treatment.

This is unacceptable and cannot continue.

Special report: Ohio's juvenile justice system struggles with injuries, neglect

DeWine must clean house at DYS

The buck stops with the governor.

He appointed Amy Ast as DYS director in December 2021. If she does not resign, DeWine should fire her for allowing children under her care to be treated like animals.

Ast and other administrators have been unable to make critical improvements and made it difficult to understand what’s really happening.

Cleaning house means promptly dismissing these failed leaders — not merely reassigning them as has been the case in the past.

The responsibility to right this ship is not the governor’s alone.

Lawmakers should abandon distracting and divisive culture-war battles and apply pressure until improvements are made. Ohioans must make sure representatives prioritize the safety of vulnerable youths and underpaid staffers.

We realize removing Ast won’t fix DYS. A complete overhaul might. Fixing the system should be among DeWine’s top goals, starting with several priorities.

The Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility is in Highland Hills. The Ohio Department of Youth Services operates three prisons for juveniles adjudicated of felony charges.

Address a serious staff shortage

A staff shortage was blamed a year ago when Indian River guard David Upshaw was attacked by a youth offender during the riot. He was in charge of a unit by himself. The staffing problems persist, with about 140 job openings for guards and other staffers.

One in five teacher jobs are open. Nearly half of incarcerated teens need specialized education.

A list of employee problems that includes retention, recruitment and training remains.

DYS must let the light shine in

There must be transparency and better oversight of youth prisons and separate county-run detention centers.

Information about serious crimes at DYS prisons and other facilities should be far more accessible, with centralized reporting of deaths, serious injuries and major crimes.

DYS must be more transparent about crimes committed by its staff, including smuggling drugs and other contraband. Physical and sexual abuse must be reported and investigated.

Abdifatah Ali, a Columbus teen who left Indian River in July after serving time for felonious assault, said he experienced long lockdowns while he was incarcerated and had to make do with what he had in his cell because he did not have a toilet.

Federal government must investigate

DeWine has the power to improve DYS, but systematic change often does not come without a lawsuit or a federal investigation.

It was not easy for reporters to uncover the despicable conditions at DYS.

The newspapers’ investigation is surely a mere glimpse of what happens. Federal investigators can dig much deeper.

Reporters ran into multiple roadblocks that required legal assistance to overcome. Some public information requests still have not been filled.

As the investigation proceeded, DYS required employees to re-sign confidentiality agreements indicating they would not reveal information about incarcerated children without authorization.

Ast would only respond to reporter questions in writing and her answers were vague, full of public relations spin or insufficient.

For example:

Ast was asked: Within three years of release, 43% of previously incarcerated children return to the juvenile system or go to adult prison. What is being done to lower the recidivism rate?

She answered: At every point, incarcerated juveniles are given services, such as education and job training, designed to increase the likelihood of success once they return to the community. The 43% recidivism rate is lower than it was 10 years ago, but there is still room for improvement.

The Justice Department should step in to ascertain if any civil rights have been violated.

Jun 29, 2023; Lancaster, Ohio, USA; Jonathan Becker holds class for teenage boys at Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center.

Treat youth offenders with dignity

Efforts should be made to help young offenders get on the right track in life so that the mistakes of their past do not dictate their futures.

Any system that dehumanizes kids must be scrapped.

The success of programs like the Marion County Family Resource Center shows that there are holistic approaches that can be explored to replace Ohio’s child warehousing system. That program is less expensive — about $600,000 annually for 15 youths compared to the $236,000 that Ohioans pay annually for one child in DYS — and delivers better outcomes.

Children are not adults and should not be treated liked hardened criminals.

Ohioans are caring, compassionate and forgiving. We need a juvenile detention system that matches those values. These children are not beyond hope.

DYS is a broken system that must be fixed before more lives are irrevocably damaged or in extreme cases lost. We must help these children rejoin society.

Anything short of that is a failure.

What you can do

We urge you to contact DeWine and tell him how dissatisfied you are with Ohio’s youth prisons.

Visit governor.ohio.gov/contact to send DeWine a message. Or mail to Riffe Center, 30th Floor, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215. Call 614-644-4357.

This piece was written by Dispatch Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson on behalf of the editorial boards of the Columbus Dispatch, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal, Canton Repository and other USA TODAY Network Ohio news organizations. Editorials are fact-based assessments of issues of importance to the communities we serve. These are not the opinions of our reporting staff members, who strive for neutrality in their reporting.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: In Ohio's youth prisons, chaos rules the day. DeWine must act