Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan launches Senate bid

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is hoping to make the leap to the other chamber, announcing on Monday that he has launched his 2022 Senate campaign.

In January, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced he is retiring, and while Federal Election Commission data shows nine Republican candidates have filed paperwork to run in the next Senate race, Ryan is the first well-known Democrat to do so, ABC News reports.

Ryan, a 10-term congressman who also ran for president during the 2020 cycle, has said he wants to give a "voice to the forgotten people of our country." In a video released Monday, Ryan promised to "work with anyone to rebuild our economy, but I'll never sell out our workers." He will launch a "Workers First Tour" Tuesday in Cuyahoga County, with the goal of hearing from "workers in every corner of Ohio about the challenges they are facing."

In the first quarter of 2021, Ryan raised more than $1.2 million for his House campaign, and he will be able to use they money for his Senate run, ABC News reports.

More stories from theweek.com

The Republican plot to steal the 2024 election

Republicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

The Oscars finale was a heartless disaster

