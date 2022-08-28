Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan says 'one of stupidest things we've ever done in this country is tell everybody they have to go to college'

Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan on Sunday called Biden's student loan forgiveness plan "targeted."

Ryan said, "One of the stupidest things we have ever done in this country is tell everybody they have to go to college."

Ryan added that Biden's plan does nothing to control the "outrageous" cost of college.

Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan on Sunday further criticized Biden's student loan forgiveness plan after saying the move sent the wrong message.

"But to just have a targeted approach now — and this is part of a broader problem too, Dana, that one of the stupidest things we have ever done in this country is tell everybody they have to go to college," Ryan told Dana Bash Host of CNN's State of the Union."I mean, that was a huge mistake. We got rid of shop class. We got rid of the kind of things that really build out the working class and the skilled trades."

"And so here we are, and we have done nothing to control the costs of college," he added. "So, we're going to be in the same position here in five years."

Biden on Wednesday said his administration plans to forgive $10,000 in federal student-loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 per year, with up to $20,000 in relief for those who received Pell grants and fall under the same income threshold, Insider previously reported.

Ryan, following last week's announcement of student loan debt relief, said the plan "sends the wrong message," benefitting those who are "already on a trajectory to financial security."

Ryan told Bash that while the cost of college is "outrageous," Biden's student loan forgiveness plan does not control the rising costs for a higher education, and that a tax cut is the best decision to help every working American.

"So, if it's part of a broader package, we could certainly talk about it," he added. "That's why I think a tax cut for all working people or medical debt, which isn't directly linked to somebody who goes to college, I mean, I think we have got to have a broader package here. And I would certainly support something like that."

