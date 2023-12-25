Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2024 fairs schedule

REYNOLDSBURG — Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has released the official dates for the 2024 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2024 fair season on June 8, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 12 with the Fairfield County Fair.

Here's the schedule for fairs in North Central Ohio:

Marion County Fair - July 1-6

Crawford County Fair - July 15-20

Ottawa County Fair - July 15-21

Knox County Fair - July 20-27

Richland County Fair - Aug. 4-10

Sandusky County Fair - Aug. 19-25

Morrow County Fair - Aug. 26-Sept. 2

Richwood Independent Fair - Aug. 28-Sept. 2

Wayne County Fair - Sept. 7-12

Bellville Independent Fair - Sept. 11-14

Ashland County Fair - Sept. 15-21

Loudonville Independent Fair - Oct. 1-5

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, ODA is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

