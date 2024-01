ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced continued work on Interstate 70 through Zanesville related to reconstruction and resurfacing.

The eastbound passing lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for pavement repairs from U.S. 40 to Ohio 93.

