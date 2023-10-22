Ohio deputy arrested on criminal charges, relieved of duty

An Ohio Sheriff’s deputy is off the job after being arrested Saturday.

Franklin County Deputy Nathaniel Wolfe was arrested when he arrived at work at the Jackson Pike Correctional Center, according to our new partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Aggravated menacing and assault charges have been filed against Wolfe by Columbus police.

Wolfe has since been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the criminal charges and investigation.

“We hold our deputies to the highest standards, while the deputy is innocent until proven guilty, any breach of trust will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Dallas Baldwin told WBNS.