The Ohio deputy who killed Casey Goodson once used his faith to justify use-of-force in law enforcement

Kelly McLaughlin
casey goodson
This undated photo provided by family attorney Sean Walton shows Casey Goodson. Family Photo/Courtesy of Attorney Sean Walton via AP

  • Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Jason Meade, who fatally shot 23-year-old Casey Goodson in Columbus, Ohio, on December 4, once used faith to justify use-of-force. 

  • In an interview first reported on by the Columbus Dispatch, Meade called use-of-force "righteous release," and said everything he does in policing is "complemented by the word of God."

  • Meade shot Goodson on December 4 as he was walking into his home — the incident is being investigated.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. on December 4 once used his faith to justify use-of-force in law enforcement.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Jason Meade, who is also a Baptist pastor, spoke about use-of-force during an interview with the sheriff's department that was uploaded to YouTube in 2018 and recently resurfaced by the Columbus Dispatch.

"The Bible doesn't contradict law enforcement - it complements it," he said in the interview. "Everything I do on a daily basis is complemented by the word of God."

He called use-of-force "righteous release" throughout the interview.

"Every now and then we have to actually use force," he said. "We don't go around looking for it because we don't have to. Plenty of people will give you that opportunity. We don't have to be bullies looking for it. That's why I say it's a righteous release: There is release in our job that, righteously, we can actually have a use of force."

In a recording of a Free Will Baptist Pastors conference that also took place in 2018, Meade spoke about the Biblical story of David and Goliath when he again brought up policing, comparing his actions to David using his slingshot to hit Goliath.

"Because I learned long ago I got to throw the first punch. And I learned long ago why I'm justified in throwing the first punch," Meade said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. "Don't look up here like 'police brutality.' People I hit you wish you could hit, trust me."

Meade shot 23-year-old Goodson as he was walking into the front door of his home. His death was ruled a homicide in a preliminary report from the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Meade was working with the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force looking for suspects when the shooting occurred, though the Columbus Police Department said Goodson had no prior criminal record and was not a target of the search.

The Columbus Police Department said in a statement that Meade had "reported witnessing a man with a gun" before fatally shooting Goodson, and that there were reports of a verbal exchange.

Police said Goodson had a gun on him when he was shot, though Goodson's lawyers said in a statement that he was carrying Subway sandwiches.

There were no witnesses to the shooting or body camera footage of the incident.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the incident alongside the FBI and the US Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President accuses GOP of ‘death wish’ as Senate threatens to defy him

    Live updates from the White House and beyond

  • Inmate who survived execution attempt dies; COVID suspected

    An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died Monday of possible complications of COVID-19, the state prisons system said. At the time of the 2009 procedure, condemned prisoner Romell Broom was only the second inmate nationally to survive an execution after they began in modern times. Ohio unsuccessfully tried to put Broom, then age 53, to death by lethal injection on Sept. 15, 2009.

  • 'World will never forget me,' Nashville bomber told neighbour

    The man who blew himself up in the Nashville car-bombing on Christmas day told a neighbour the world would ‘never forget me’ in the days before the attack. Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, devastated a block of the city in Tennessee and injured three people when his mobile home exploded in the early hours of December 25th. When a neighbour asked him ‘if Santa is going to bring you anything good for Christmas?’, Warner replied ‘Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me,” the Associated Press reported. Rick Laude, the neighbour, said Warner was ‘just quiet’ and ‘nothing about him raised any red flags’ Warner left behind clues that suggest he planned the bombing and intended to kill himself but a clear motive remains elusive.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board

  • Virginia deputy fired over 'disturbing' posts on social media site Parler

    The Prince William County sheriff’s office announced the firing on Saturday after conducting an internal investigation.

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • 7-year-old's shooting death fuels calls for private police in affluent Atlanta neighborhood

    Kennedy Maxie was shot while Christmas shopping in the upscale Buckhead area, prompting city leaders to renew efforts for a private security force.

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.

  • Plans for Army's Stryker-Mounted Laser Shoot-Off Enter Final Stages

    Teams from Northrop Grumman and Raytheon will take their Stryker vehicle prototype to Fort Sill, Oklahoma this spring.

  • Hong Kongers charged in China plead guilty, relatives told

    Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.

  • How Congress will decide the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6: Yahoo News Explains

    The presidential election was on Nov. 3; most news organizations pronounced Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the winners a few days later; states certified their results by Dec. 8; and the Electoral College met on Dec. 14. But there’s still a bit of election business to wrap up between now and Inauguration Day. Yahoo News explains how the next Congress may ultimately decide the 2020 election — on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Video shows woman falsely accusing Black teen of stealing phone she left in Uber

    A woman falsely accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a NYC hotel.

  • Russia and US in rare co-operation over £750 million cocaine bust

    Russia said Tuesday it had dismantled an international drug smuggling network as part of a collaborative operation with the United States, in a rare show of cooperation between Washington and Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had carried out a multi-stage mission with the US Department of Justice that ended with the seizure of 330 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1 billion (£750 million). Video released by the FSB to Russian media showed plainclothes agents dragging suspects from cars as well as boxes of confiscated cash and drugs. The security agency said in a statement that the joint-US operation had disrupted “a transnational criminal community that specialised in smuggling cocaine from South America to Russia and other European states.” The mission elapsed in several stages beginning in May this year in Saint Petersburg and concluded with the discovery of a cache in the Moscow region last month, the FSB said. The operation was a rare example of cooperation between Russia and the United States, which share a deep and mutual distrust over a range of issues including election meddling and hacking. Lawmakers in Washington said earlier this month that Russia was behind a recent massive cyber attack on US government institutions, allegations that Russia said lacked evidence. The two countries are also struggling to find common ground on the renewal of the New Start nuclear arms control treaty which expires in February, 2021. President Vladimir Putin said this month that Russia's ties with the United States were unlikely to improve under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Arkansas sheriff: 5 found slain died in murder-suicide

    Five female family members found dead Christmas Day in a northwest Arkansas home died in a murder-suicide, law enforcement said Monday. Evidence collected at the scene in Atkins, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, led to the determination that the two women and three girls died by murder-suicide, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a statement. The Arkansas State Crime Lab and medical examiner confirmed the results of the investigation, Jones said.

  • Trump biographer says the humiliation of Mike Pence is ‘reaching a crescendo’

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’

  • 'People are looking for their loved ones': Croatia rocked by powerful 6.4 earthquake

    A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the western Balkans and collapsed buildings in central Croatia on Tuesday, leaving rescue teams combing through the rubble in the hard-hit town of Petrinja, about 30 miles south of the capital Zagreb. The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 1130 GMT near Petrinja, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The number of injured is not yet known. In Zagreb, panicked residents raced onto the streets. Pulitzer-prize winning New York writer Tim Page told the Telegraph: “We felt it good and hard here.” “I taught at USC in California for a number of years, so am quite accustomed to earthquakes, but this is the first time I have actually ever hidden myself under something.” In hard-hit Petrinja, which is home to around 20,000 people, images from the Croatian Red Cross showed collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble as residents desperately dug for survivors with their bare hands. "We are pulling people from cars, we don't know if there are dead or injured," the mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic told regional broadcaster N1. "There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones."