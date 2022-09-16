Ohio dog owner searching for missing pet uncovers remains of woman who vanished in 2017

Human remains uncovered by an Ohio dog owner desperately searching for her missing pup have been identified as a woman who vanished almost five years ago, police said.

Amy Hambrick was last seen alive on Nov. 11, 2017 as she left her home in Youngstown to visit a friend in North Jackson. She was 29 years old at the time while her daughter, Jayden, was only 10. Her disappearance remained shrouded in mystery until Tuesday, when authorities confirmed a set of bones found wrapped in cloth in a wooded area on the east side of the city last month belonged to the missing woman.

Dr. Loren Lease, a member of the anthropology department at Youngstown State University, arranged the bones and forensic dentists were able to identify Hambrick through her jawbone and dental records. Her exact cause of death remains unknown due to the deteriorated condition of her remains, Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon told reporters during a press conference. He said officers plan on interviewing and re-interviewing anyone who may know something about the case.

“Every investigative avenue was utilized over the last five years, including countless interviews, searches of residences, the use of cadaver dogs and the serving of legal process on digital and cellular records,” Simon said.

In wake of her disappearance years ago, Hambrick’s family put out a public plea to anyone who may have information about their missing loved one.

“Someone knows what happened,” Simon said, adding that it is also unclear when Hambrick died and how long her bones were in the woods.

Anyone who may know something about Hambrick’s case is asked to contact Youngstown Police at (330) 746-CLUE or (330) 746-8YPD.