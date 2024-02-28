Ohio Edison: Power should be restored to 1,300K Clark County customers within couple days

Feb. 28—More than 1,300 customers in Clark County who are without power should be restored within the next couple of days.

The county has 1,375 customers without power as of 1:15 p.m., according to the Ohio Edison outage map. Of the 12 areas in the county, Harmony Twp. has the most affected with 823 customers without power, followed by Springfield Twp. with 214, Bethel Twp. with 97 and Springfield with 83.

"It does look like a lot of the customers should get back up and running throughout the day today, but some could spill over to tomorrow," said Lauren Siburkis, spokesperson for Ohio Edison, which serves about 2 million customers across Ohio.

Siburkis said they have some Ohio Edison crews from different parts of less impacted areas in Clark County to help restore power.

"We are able to allocate resources to this area. We have crews working 16-hour shifts around the clock to help expedite restoration times, (but) we could have some that are more complex that could spill over to tomorrow. At this time, looking at the system, most are set throughout the day and night," she said.

As a result of the downed power lines and poles, there are some that can be retained but Siburkis said they are seeing a lot of pole and line replacement work across the region.

The other areas in Clark County that have outages reported as of 1:15 p.m. by Ohio Edison are:

Enon, Madison Twp., Moorefield Twp.: fewer than five each

Green Twp.: 10

Mad River Twp.: 38

New Carlisle: 8

Pleasant Twp.: 66

South Vienna: 30