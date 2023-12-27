Ohio elections: Remember these dates to vote in 2024 primary, general election

Remember Ohio's primary election is in March in 2024 due to the presidential calendar

The 2024 election season is finally upon us.

Ohio voters will help choose the next president, determine control of the U.S. Senate and decide who they want to represent them in Columbus and Washington.

Pencil in these dates as you prepare for this year's pivotal elections.

When are 2024 elections in Ohio?

Presidential primary: March 19

General election: Nov. 5

Important dates to remember for Ohio primary

Ohio voters decide on primary day whether they want a Republican, Democratic or unaffiliated ballot. Unaffiliated voters can only cast ballots in local or statewide issues.

Here's the primary voting schedule:

Feb. 20: Deadline to register to vote.

Feb. 21: Early in-person voting begins.

March 12: Deadline for absentee ballot applications.

March 18: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by this day.

March 19: Election Day.

March 23: Absentee ballots mailed on or before March 18 must arrive at boards of elections by this day to be counted.

Important dates to remember for Ohio general election

Add these dates to your calendar for the Nov. 5 general election:

Oct. 7: Deadline to register to vote.

Oct. 8: Early in-person voting begins.

Oct. 29: Deadline for absentee ballot applications.

Nov. 4: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by this day.

Nov. 5: Election Day.

Nov. 9: Absentee ballots mailed on or before Nov. 4 must arrive at boards of elections by this day to be counted.

You can register to vote online at olvr.ohiosos.gov. In-person registration is available at boards of elections, Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations, public libraries and several other locations.

For more information on voting and next year's elections, visit voteohio.gov.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Get more political analysis by listening to the Ohio Politics Explained podcast

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio elections: Remember these dates to vote in 2024