Ohio EMA making plans to keep eclipse day smooth

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s just over 40 days until the total solar eclipse in Ohio on April 8.

Sima Merick is director of Ohio’s Emergency Management Agency.

Merick said communities all across the state that are in the direct path of the total eclipse have been working with them to make sure things go smoothly.

Dayton and Cincinnati are preparing for big crowds just like Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

Merick said the good thing about this eclipse is that it covers so much of the state.

“It’s a longer stretch with more metropolitan areas for viewing so that means there’s a stretch where people can spread out,” Merick said.

But, when you look at the state as a whole you could see a demand for resources stretching from the Ohio River to Lake Erie….along with traffic concerns and heavy demand for cell service.

