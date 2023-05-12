Ohio EMT missing for 5 days found alive, said ‘someone tried to kill her’: report

An Ohio emergency medical technician who was last seen on Saturday has been found alive, authorities said Friday morning.

Lachelle Jordan was last seen on May 6 in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue in Cleveland, police said in a news release earlier this week. She was believed to be “endangered.”

Surveillance video footage appears to show the 30-year-old EMT walking into a convenience store on Euclid Ave. late on Thursday and asking to use the phone.

Jordan “looked nervous, very tired, and like someone [fought] with her,” a person who works at the store told local television station WOIO-TV. “She says someone tried to kill her.”

Jordan was reported missing on Saturday, May 7, by her family, police said.

She had gone out to get something from her car around 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and was never seen again. Earlier this week, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County offered a $5,000 reward for information about her whereabouts, “in the event it is determined [her disappearance] involves criminal activity.”

Jordan was “located alive in the 16600 block of Euclid Avenue” — about 3 miles from where she was last seen — Cleveland police said in an update early Friday morning. She was found around 11 p.m. on Thursday, local television station WKYC-TV reported.

Her condition is currently unknown, but police said she was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for “medical treatment.”

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Additional information will be provided “as it becomes available.”