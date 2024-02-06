Ohio EPA awards grants for scrap tire education in communities

COLUMBUS − Health Departments in Marion and Galion are among five health departments and two solid waste management districts to receive funds from the Scrap Tire Education and Outreach grant program.

The $100,000 will provide health and solid waste management districts with funding to implement a model for providing education and outreach to scrap tire-generating businesses. Applicants may request funding up to $20,000. Eligible grant proposals will be funded until the annual funding cap for the entire grant program is reached at $200,000.

Marion Public Health was awarded $13,087 for outreach and education to about 50 businesses throughout the county.

Galion City Health Department was awarded $4,220 for outreach and education to about 10 businesses throughout the city.

There are an estimated 8,000 scrap tire-generating businesses in Ohio. They play an important role in the proper management of scrap tires. Open dumping remains a prevalent and widespread issue across the state due to improper management and scrap tire theft that occurs at scrap tire-generating businesses.

