Ohio father attacks suspect accused of killing child in courtroom: video

An Ohio father was caught on video attacking the man who is accused of killing his girlfriend and three-year-old son.

In surveillance video footage from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the man identified by WCPO as Antonio "Tonio" Hughes, is seen sitting in the back of the righthand side of the courtroom.

The father gets up and rushes toward 22-year-old Desean Brown, swinging at the side of his head.

Hughes is then tackled to the ground by law enforcement before he gets up again and struggles to reach Brown.

Deputies bring him to the ground and Brown is led out of the courthouse.

Shortly after, Hughes is escorted out.

FOX 19 reported that Hughes was charged with contempt of court following the altercation, and that he has been ordered to serve a week in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Brown is facing charges for the death of Nylo Lattimore and his mother, 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore, in December 2020.

"Judge Megan Shanahan and the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize that this behavior will not be tolerated in the courthouse," Kyla Woods, a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, reportedly told FOX 19.

Brown was charged with having killed Nyteisha Lattimore on or about Dec. 5 in her apartment in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Her body was found about a week later near a bridge in downtown Cincinnati. The county coroner said she died of stab wounds.

The body of Nylo Lattimore was never recovered – even after a search of 180 miles of the Ohio River, although police say the child's blood was found on a blanket recovered with his mother’s body and his stroller was found in the river nearby.

According to WCPO, Cincinnati Police told Judge Megan Shanahan that it appeared Nyteisha was pregnant with Brown's child, but had a miscarriage.

"He chose to kill Nylo in an incredibly barbaric method," Prosecutor Joe Deters said at a press conference in February 2021. "I still have nightmares about this."

Brown – who pleaded not guilty earlier to charges in the case – would face the death penalty, if found guilty.

His trial is set to start in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.