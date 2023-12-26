Ohio father charged with murder of 3-month-old son accepts plea deal

A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the 2022 murder of his three-month-old son.

Earnest Alexander accepted a plea deal earlier this month for the death of King Kai Alexander, WOIO in Cleveland reported Tuesday.

Online court records reviewed by News Center 7 show that Alexander pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and endangering children.

As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison.

Six charges against Alexander, including aggravated murder and murder, were dismissed as well.

The baby died on Jan. 3, 2022 of “blunt force injuries,” WOIO reported.

Shatika Moss, the baby’s mother, is also facing criminal charges. She’s been charged with tampering with evidence and endangering children. WOIO reported her trial is set to start next month.