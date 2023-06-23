Ohio father could face death penalty for executing 3 sons in ‘cold blood’

An Ohio father accused of executing his three young sons in “cold blood” could face the death penalty, prosecutors said.

Chad Doerman has been indicted on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault in the deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records. During his arraignment on Friday, the 32-year-old father entered a not guilty plea, even though prosecutors say he admitted to planning and carrying out the shooting.

The brutal violence unfolded on June 15 at a home in Monroe Township. When authorities arrived on the scene after 4 p.m., they found a calm Doerman seated on his front porch with a Marlin Model HC .22 rifle by his side and blood stains on his shirt.

Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said Doerman killed his 4-year-old son Hunter first, shooting him twice in the head inside their home. The accused killer then allegedly turned his attention to 7-year-old Clayton, who was “gunned down from behind” as he attempted to flee, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Doerman also allegedly shot the fallen boy in the head to ensure he was dead.

The crazed father then yanked 3-year-old Chase from his mother’s arms and “put a bullet in his head” too, Tekulve said.

The boys’ mother, who has not been identified, was also struck in the hand while she attempted to protect her kids from the gunfire.

The children were each described in their obituary as full of unconditional love for each other and anyone they met. They enjoyed fishing, baseball, staying up past their bedtime and laughing together, the obituary read.

So far, no motive has been released in the brutal triple homicide. Doerman, who is also facing eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault, is being held without bail and is currently in the Clermont County Jail.

“This was the man that everyday they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things,” Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said. “He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood.”

Tekulve added: “My goal is to have this man executed for slaughtering these three boys.”

With News Wire Services