Ohio fire kills 5 people including 2 children

*The above video is a recent story about firefighters demonstrating the danger of turkey fryers*

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Five people, including two children, were killed in a fire on Thanksgiving morning, authorities said.

Man pulled from Medina County lake, dies at hospital: Deputies

Volunteer firefighters in Athens County were called to the mobile home fire around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found two mobile homes engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said one of the mobile homes collapsed its roof, and they later found five occupants inside deceased.

Authorities said two children were among the five people killed.

“Any kind of fatality, it’s hard. When there’s five and there’s children involved, it adds to it,” Chief Dale Sinclair of the Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department said.

Sinclair said some of the firefighters knew the people who lived at the address, and a debriefing was planned to allow a team “to meet with everyone and try to get as much mental health help as we can.”

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison: AP source

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known,

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.