Ohio firefighters rescue 25-day-old puppy from can

A 25-day-old puppy had to be rescued by Ohio firefighters are getting stuck over the weekend.

Firefighters from the Brunswick Hill Fire and Rescue, which is approximately 30 miles from Cleveland, helped the lab puppy with his head stuck in a can, according to a social media post.

“Sometimes our patients are someone’s fur baby,” the department wrote on Saturday.

One firefighter used a pair of trauma shears to cut the puppy free.

The puppy did not appear to be injured.