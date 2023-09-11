Ohio fugitive arrested in Cumberland

Sep. 11—CUMBERLAND — An Ohio man is awaiting extradition after he was picked up in the city Sunday by Cumberland Police on a warrant charging him as a fugitive from justice.

Jason Charles Davis, 45, is wanted in Franklin County, Ohio, for allegedly failing to verify his address in regard to previous criminal convictions, police said.

Davis will be returned to Ohio on the extraditable warrant, pending court proceeding to return him to Franklin County.

Davis remained jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center since his arrest Sunday. Circumstances of the arrest were not disclosed by police.