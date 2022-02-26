Ohio Gas Prices: Invasion Drives Costs Higher, How To Save Fuel

OHIO — Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to drive fuel prices even higher in Ohio, according to travel organization AAA.

"This comes as the world oil market is already tight and struggling to keep up with demand as nations move on from COVID-19 related economic slowdowns," the organization said in a statement.

Gas prices typically increase in spring and summer as more drivers hit the roads after staying home throughout winter. That increased demand naturally reduces supply and drives prices higher. AAA said it's unsure how high gas prices will get with the added disruption and pressure of global conflict...but "drivers" should "expect high prices."

Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter or fleeing the city. The country's leader claimed Ukraine's forces had repulsed the assault and vowed to keep up the struggle.

"The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message, accusing Russia in a video message of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets.

Ohio politicians have joined a chorus of bipartisan voices calling on the U.S. and other governments to impose the harshest possible sanctions on Russia. Sanctions that could lead to further increases in oil prices.

Oil and Gas Prices

Oil companies will likely increase the price of their product as the war escalates and sanctions go into place. AAA also warns that domestic crude oil stock is approximately 10-percent lower than it was in February 2021.

Ohio had the largest week-to-week price increases at the pump, as the average gallon of gas in the Buckeye State now costs approximately $3.33. Just a week ago, that gallon of gas was more likely to cost $3.23.

"Historically speaking, gas prices tend to rise in the spring, as summer drive season approaches. On average, prices peak around the second week of May and then level off during the summer. This seasonal wave may only exacerbate the current rise in prices," AAA said.

How to Save Money on Gas

Here are some ideas for conserving fuel from AAA.

Slow down — If you're on the highway, know that gas use increases as your car passes 50 mph. If you drive the speed limit, you could reduce your car's fuel consumption.

Drive more gently — Gradually brake and accelerate, rather than stomping on the gas pedal or brake pedal.

Avoid engine idling — Don't warm up your car in the winter, it can waste fuel. If your car is outside the lane of traffic and will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, turn off your car to save fuel. Many newer model cars have a built-in stop-start system.

Make one trip, instead of many — Make a comprehensive list of items you need to buy and then make a single trip outside of your home, rather than multiple short trips.

Clean out the car — Lighter cars use less fuel. Get the junk out of your trunk, cargo areas and passenger compartments.

Stay regular on vehicle maintenance — Get your car checked out regularly and make sure your tires are filled to the correct pressure level.

Reporting from the Associated Press was used in this article.

This article originally appeared on the Cleveland Patch