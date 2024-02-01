Ohio is getting a new area code next month. Here's what you should know

Ohio will welcome the new 436 area code in 2024.

Ohio is welcoming a new area code this year.

In 2022, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) said the Northeast Ohio area code, 440, would become exhausted, or run out of available phone numbers, and a new 436 area code would be needed in 2024. As a result, anyone getting new phones within the current 440 area code region will get the 436 digits starting next month.

When will people get the 436 area code?

According to Verizon, new customers will begin receiving the 436 area code starting March 1, 2024.

Where is the 436 Ohio area code affecting?

The new 436 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the existing 440 area code, according to PUCO. That includes parts of Northeast Ohio and the Cleveland metropolitan area, so all of Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties and portions of Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron and Trumbull counties.

What happens to the 440 area code?

Existing customers will not need to change their phone numbers, keeping their current phone numbers and area code, according to PUCO. Only people hooking up new lines will get the 436 area code.

Have any other area codes in Ohio been exhausted recently?

This new area code is not the first to roll out in the past year. Area code 283 was introduced in the Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio area in March 2023, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

How long to area codes last?

There are almost 9 million phone number combinations that can work for one area code, so these codes tend to last a very long time, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

However, as more devices are connected to phone numbers, area codes can become exhausted more quickly. The North American Numbering Plan Administration, which manages the administration and assignment of area codes, gives PUCO estimated times when an area code will run out of available numbers.

