Ohio girl, 16, fatally shot after her father thought she was an intruder, mother says

A 16-year-old Ohio girl was fatally shot by her father after he thought she was an intruder breaking into their home, according to a 911 call obtained by NBC News.

Janae Hairston was fatally shot in the garage of her parents' home on Piper Bend Drive, center, in Columbus, Ohio. (Google Map)

The girl, Janae Hairston, died Wednesday at a Columbus hospital about an hour after she was shot in the garage of her parents' home on Piper Bend Drive.

In the nearly 8-minute 911 call, Hairston's mother tells a dispatcher that her husband accidentally shot their daughter. The hysterical mother begs for an ambulance as a man in the background says repeatedly, "breathe, baby."

“My husband made a mistake and shot her because he thought she was an intruder," the mother says. "She was in our garage and my husband just didn’t know what was going on. Oh my God.”

The mother says she thinks the teen was shot in the chest. Both of the parents can be heard asking what the girl was doing in the garage.

Police arrived at the home about six minutes after the call was made.

The Columbus Division of Police said in a tweet that charges have not been filed and the case was forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for review.