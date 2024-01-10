Ohio GOP didn't overturn DeWine's HB 68 veto to protect kids. They did it out of hate and fear.

Amelia Robinson is the Columbus Dispatch's opinion and community engagement editor.

The smoke screen is thick, but it is not so blinding that the world cannot see the real reason the Ohio House voted Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of House Bill 68. The Ohio Senate is likely mere days away from doing the same.

If Ohio lawmakers cared about kids as much as they pretend, they would have rushed back to Columbus to ensure trans kids received more support. Instead, they rushed back to town to punch an already marginalized group in the face.

Ohio children and their genitals are not in jeopardy. That's not why the session as called.

Ohio medical professionals have testified that children are not getting sex reassignment surgeries. And, to top that off, DeWine issued an executive order January 5 that bans gender transition surgery for anyone under the age of 18 at any hospital or ambulatory surgical facility in Ohio.

Nor did representatives rush back to Columbus to overturn DeWine's veto to preserve the rights of female athletes.

Gender-affirming care is ethical. Ohio bill would put bigotry over science.

Trans girls are not overrunning female sports

May 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill)

As the Dispatch reported in May, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, which has guidelines for hormone therapies and testosterone levels, only approved 18 transgender girls for female teams between 2015 and 2023.

That includes six trans high school student athletes the 2022-2023 school year — not even a drop in the bucket when you consider that about 400,000 kids participate in OHSAA sports each year.

Bathroom ban bill: Ohio lawmaker compares gender dysphoria in kids to thoughts of being a bird

No, the override, the result of the GOP supermajority solidified by the gerrymandering approved by DeWine during redistricting, is about hate and fear of the unknown.

Deeper still, it was about control, ignorance and cruelty.

It is a vote against transgender people, medical experts and parents who say gender-affirming care — which for children, ranges from counseling to hormone therapy — saves lives.

According to a 2020 study, 82% of transgender people have considered suicide, and 40% have attempted suicide, with "suicidality highest among transgender youth."

Trans kids are valuable and should be loved like all other children. They should not be treated like political punching bags or made the new target of this nation's unending culture war. With abortion being pushed to the back burner, that's exactly what's happening.

Ohio lawmakers are being hypocrites instead of helpful

Dec. 29, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has vetoed Ohio House Bill 68, legislation that would have banned transgender girls from female sports and restricted the medical care of transgender minors.

It no doubt felt good to win after the embarrassing losses the Ohio GOP received last year — the failed attempt to jettison majority rule with the August special election, and voter approval of abortion rights and legal marijuana in November.

How ironic that many of these same politicians rallied against the abortion amendment, saying in part that the right of parents to make decisions about the bodies and minds of their children would be taken away.

How ironic that they voted to take away parents' rights to make decisions about their children's bodies and minds.

How sad. How hypocritical. How obvious.

Why are kids missing so much school? Do gadgets make it too easy for kids to skip school?

With the challenges Ohio children face, it is outlandish that lawmakers would rush back to the Statehouse to stop problems that do not exist.

The state and its nearly 2.6 million children age 17 and younger would be in far better shape if the energy it took to maintain all that hate and fear was directed at doing good — building up kids instead of tearing them down.

Challenges Ohio lawmakers would address if they cared about children

Jun 17, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Will Borrasca holds a trans pride flag at the corner of High and Broad Street before the Pride March in Downtown Columbus.

Just 62.5% of fourth graders and under 59.8% of third graders scored proficient or higher on state English Language Arts tests during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

An estimated 500,000 Ohio children live in poverty, according to a Children Defense Fund of Ohio.

In 2021, 912 Ohio babies died before their first birthdays, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

An average of 144 children and teens die by gun violence each year, according to a 2022 report by Everytown for Gun Safety. Of that, 33% died by suicide and 63% died by homicide.

36.7% of Ohio high school students use tobacco products, including 29.8% who use vape pens, according to the American Lung Association.

26.8% of students were chronically absent from school during the 2022-2023 school year, according to the 2022-2023 State Report Card.

There are plenty of reasons for our lawmakers to spring into action. Bullying trans kids — those six student athletes included — shouldn't be one of them.

The world sees the ugliness.

