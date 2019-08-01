Ohio GOP Rep Urges Crowd to Avoid ‘Send Her Back’ Chant at Trump’s Cincinnati Rally

A Republican congressman on Wednesday discouraged the crowd planning to attend President Trump’s upcoming rally in his Cincinnati-area district from repeating the “send her back” chants that captured national attention following the president’s last rally in North Carolina.

Representative Steve Chabot told the Associated Press that he’s hopeful the crowd will avoid attacking Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) in such personal terms during the Thursday night rally in downtown Cincinnati, but urged Trump to intervene if they do.

“I would discourage the crowd from doing anything inappropriate and I think saying something like that would be inappropriate,” Chabot said. “I would hope that the president would silence the crowd, tell them, ‘Hey, don’t do that, there’s no place for that. It’s not helpful, it’s not right.’”

More from National Review