An Ohio GOP Senate candidate reportedly crashed an RNC donor retreat and was escorted out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Mandel
Ohio GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel. AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

  • Josh Mandel, running for a vacant Ohio Senate seat, got escorted out of a donor retreat over the weekend.

  • The retreat was hosted by the Republican National Committee and offered candidates coveted opportunities to mingle with donors.

  • There were also opportunities to schmooze with GOP leaders like former President Donald Trump.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Security removed Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel from a donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee, Axios reported.

The retreat, which took place over the weekend in a Palm Beach, Florida, hotel, welcomed guests on an invitation-only basis. Mandel did not have an invitation and crashed the event, according to Axios.

While he was booted from the event, his main opponent, Jane Timken, got to stay and was invited "because she is a major donor," an unnamed source told Axios.

The event, which began on Friday, provides a prime chance for Republican candidates to mingle with some of the party's biggest donors.

Axios also points out that event attendees got access to major GOP figures, including former President Donald Trump. On Saturday night, the group headed to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump currently lives. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was also slated to speak to the group, Axios reported. DeSantis is believed to be considering a 2024 run at the presidency.

By getting booted from the retreat, Mandel loses not only a chance to capitalize on key donor power, but also time to schmooze with the former president and GOP mainstays. It also puts Timken in the spotlight in a contested race for a vacant Senate seat.

Both Mandel and Timken have been fighting for Trump's endorsement, according to Axios. His endorsement could go a long way in their Senate race to replace Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Congressional Staffer Found Dead, Girlfriend Rescued After Death Valley Camping Trip

    Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeAlexander Lofgren, a caseworker in the office of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva and a former U.S. Army combat engineer, was found dead after going missing with his girlfriend on a camping trip in Death Valley.Authorities began searching for Lofgren and his girlfriend, Emily Henkel, on Tuesday after the two, described as experienced campers who often traverse remote areas, did not return from their trek Sunday as expected. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that authorities had been able to locate Lofgren and Henkel the day before using aerial reconnaissance. They were in a “very remote area of Death Valley National Park” perched on a steep ledge.A rescue attempt failed Thursday, due to the steep, remote terrain. Authorities were able to extract Henkel and Lofgren Friday afternoon; Lofgren, it seems, was found dead, while Henkel has been hospitalized. An investigation will soon begin to determine Lofgren’s cause of death.Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said in a statement, “This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved.”After the pair were reported missing on Tuesday, investigators went through Lofgren’s backcountry itinerary and checked every attraction and tourist site along the way, with no results.“Both Lofgren and Henkel are described as experienced campers,” the sheriff’s office said on Thursday as the search was underway. “Lofgren is believed to have jugs of water and at least one day’s worth of food as well as camping gear. Lofgren is known for camping in remote areas that are not designated campgrounds.”Later on Thursday, the couple’s white Subaru was found near a road in the national park, in an area not on their itinerary, with a note inside that read, “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.” The two were eventually found two miles away from that destination, the Arizona Republic reports. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the couple.Lofgren served four years in the U.S. Army and worked in the district office of Grijalva, who represents Arizona’s 3rd district. The Arizona Republic reports that Lofgren came aboard in 2019 as part of the Wounded Warriors Project, after his service in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer, during which he was deployed to Afghanistan.“To know Alex was to know someone who loved life, loved his family, and loved helping others,” Grijalva said in a statement Friday. “Words cannot begin to describe the void this immeasurable loss leaves in the hearts of his colleagues and his family.”“Alex lived a life of service and always put the needs of others first,” Grijalva continued. “After serving our country in Afghanistan, he came home to Arizona to serve veterans right here in Southern Arizona as a caseworker in my office. The passion he dedicated to his work each day touched countless lives. No matter the situation, Alex met those he helped with a smiling face, a caring heart, and unrivaled empathy.”Words cannot begin to describe how heartbroken I am over the death of Alex Lofgren, a dedicated caseworker in my district office. Alex will forever be a part of our family, and my heart is with his family, his loving partner Emily, and his colleagues who mourn him today. pic.twitter.com/Fyi7zWNYiK— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 9, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prehistoric cavemen starved themselves of oxygen to induce hallucinations and inspire their ancient paintings, study finds

    Prehistoric cave dwellers living in Europe believed the caves were a portal connecting their world with the underworld.

  • A looming shortage of bacon and hot dogs could leave big cookout plans up in smoke for July Fourth when most Americans are vaccinated

    The supply-chain squeeze likely won't improve in time for summer, said ArrowStream's Isaac Olvera.

  • The investigators looking into sexual harassment claims against Gov. Cuomo have wide, sweeping powers and are paid as much as $750 per hour

    The investigators have been retained for six months, but Attorney General Letitia James can extend the contracts as she deems necessary.

  • Sylvester Stallone has reportedly become a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club

    The "Rocky" star moved to Palm Beach at the end of last year and has reportedly been spotted by locals visiting the luxurious Florida resort.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Exclusive: John Boehner says Donald Trump 'abused' his loyalists by lying to them

    John Boehner gives an extraordinary rebuke of the GOP, an excoriation without precedent in modern times, leveled by one of the party's most senior figures.

  • Another 'explosive event' at St Vincent volcano has left the island struggling with power outages, limited water supplies, and blankets of ash

    La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St Vincent first exploded on Friday. These eruptions could go on for weeks, scientists have warned.

  • The woman who coughed on a brain tumor patient at a Florida store was sentenced to 30 days behind bars

    In addition to her sentence, Debra Hunter must serve 6 months probation and reimburse the woman she coughed on, Heather Sprague, for her COVID-19 test.

  • Trump tells Republican donors he'll help win Congress in 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump vowed to help Republicans win seats in Congress in 2022 elections but lashed out at two top party figures, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, at a donor retreat on Saturday. At a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club for Republican National Committee donors in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump made clear he is still irked at his inability to hang on to the White House despite losing the Nov. 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden, who is now president. McConnell drew Trump's ire in the aftermath of the election for stating the obvious - that Biden had won the presidency - and the two remain at odds.

  • A potential suspect is arrested in connection to Gainesville student murders: Part 5

    Investigator Don Maines said they received several tips about a young man who’d been arrested and charged with assaulting his grandmother. But an issue arose when they tested his blood.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the black will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyTrump reportedly targets 'stone cold loser' McConnell in off-the-rails RNC speech

  • "Well...bye": Second senior Matt Gaetz aide resigns amid investigation

    Devin Murphy, Rep. Matt Gaetz's legislative director, has stepped down amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the Florida Republican congressman, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.The latest: "It's been real," Murphy wrote in an email, obtained by Axios, to Republican legislative directors on Saturday morning, with the subject line: "Well...bye."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crimes, has repeatedly denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old girl and claims that he shared naked images of women with other Congress members. Gaetz doubled down on his denials on Friday evening, saying he's not "going anywhere," and vowing, "I have not yet begun to fight." Gaetz's communications director Luke Ball resigned in early April.What they're saying: As of Saturday afternoon, Murphy's automated email response says: "I am no longer with the office of Congressman Matt Gaetz. Womp womp. Cue the sad trombone."Murphy directed requests to Isabela Belchior, who was named as legislative counsel for Gaetz in February. She previously assisted Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) in the 2020 impeachment trial of former President Trump.Murphy told associates he was interested in working on legislation, not working at TMZ, the New York Times reported earlier this week.Murphy left not because of the representative's legal troubles but over media coverage of the investigation, per CNN.The big picture: The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it had launched a probe into Gaetz.Gaetz said the Justice Department launched an investigation after charging one of his associates, Joel Greenberg, with federal sex trafficking and other crimes.A lawyer for Greenberg indicated last week that he is in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors over his sex trafficking of a minor.A plea deal may indicate that Greenberg is open to cooperating with investigators by providing information, though it's unknown how deep the negotiations are.Go deeper: Gaetz to speak at pro-Trump women's conference amid sex trafficking probe Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Here's what's in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Trump abandoned and Biden is vying to restore

    Biden's goal of reviving the Iran nuclear deal has proven complicated, with both sides insisting the other make the first move.

  • April 10 marked 100 days into 2021. Here are 38 shocking things that have happened so far.

    The year 2021 saw a number of major events, like the Capitol riot, the Texas winter storm, and Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Kanye West.

  • Religious leaders recall Prince Philip's spiritual curiosity

    Churches in Britain held services Sunday to remember Prince Philip as people of many religions reflected on a man whose gruff exterior hid a strong personal faith and deep curiosity about others’ beliefs. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service of remembrance at Canterbury Cathedral in southeast England for the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Friday at the age of 99. Welby, who is set to preside at Philip's funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle, led prayers for Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, and contemplated “a very long life, remarkably led.”

  • Pentagon orders "immediate actions" to weed out extremism in armed forces

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday signed a memo ordering several "immediate actions" to weed out extremism in the ranks.Driving the news: The memo comes after Austin in February ordered commanding officers to hold a "stand down" to discuss extremism among the armed forces. The issue gained heightened attention after multiple service members and veterans were arrested for their alleged actions in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "The vast majority of those who serve in uniform and their civilian colleagues do so with great honor and integrity, but any extremist behavior in the force can have an outsized impact," Austin wrote in his memo Friday. Details: The steps outlined by Austin include...Reviewing and updating the department's definition of extremism "to more specifically define what constitutes extremist behavior." Updating service member transition checklists to include "training on potential targeting of service members by extremist groups and work with other federal departments agencies to create a mechanism by which veterans have the opportunity to report any potential contact with an extremist group should they chose to do so."Reviewing and standardizing screening questionnaires "to solicit specific information about current or previous extremist behavior."Commissioning a study "on extremist behavior within our Total Force, to include gaining greater fidelity on the scope of the problem." Austin also said the Defense Department has created a "countering extremism working group" that will oversee the implementation of the actions outlined in his order. The group must submit a report no later than 90 days after its first meeting on April 14.Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the fact the Lloyd Austin is the Secretary of Defense.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • Black millennials increased African American homeownership in 2020, but the road ahead is 'going to be a challenge,' experts say

    Black Americans still stagger behind in homeownership. They pay higher costs in mortgage interest payments, insurance premiums, and property taxes.

  • Dwayne Johnson Says “It’d Be My Honor” To Be POTUS; Poll Gives ‘Black Adam’ Star Big Bounce For Possible White House Bid

    The Rock backed now President Biden in last year’s smackdown of an election, but Dwayne Johnson may have caught the White House bug himself to one day succeed Uncle Joe. Always savvy on social media, the Fast & Furious franchise star went online this morning to weigh in on a recent Newsweek poll that found […]