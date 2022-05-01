In Ohio GOP Senate race, candidates play on Trumpiness without Trump

GROVE CITY, Ohio – In the waning days of Ohio’s bruising Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat, Don Cary was still on the fence.

The 75-year-old had all but disqualified J.D. Vance from his ballot because of the venture capitalist and author’s past comments about former President Donald Trump. But Cary felt he had to reconsider when Trump set aside those comments to back Vance.

“I wasn’t going to vote for him to be honest with you,” Cary told USA TODAY after a Vance campaign event at a central Ohio brewery last week. Cary said he was considering Josh Mandel or Mike Gibbons before Trump weighed in.

After Trump's endorsement, Vance's campaign is suddenly surging. Vance jumped in the most recent Fox News poll from a distant third to leading the pack, though about a quarter of voters still are undecided.

But even after Vance won the Trump endorsement derby, the candidates who long fought for the former president’s support haven’t stopped using him in their campaigns. Their websites and advertisements still overtly reference connections to Trump, who stumped for Vance at a rally in central Ohio two weeks before the state’s May 3 primary.

Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance, who is running for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, speaks to voters on April 27 at Plum Run Winery/Grove City Brewing Company in Grove City, Ohio. Vance's support has surged since former President Donald Trump endorsed him earlier this month.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The campaigns' strategy of ignoring Trump's endorsement calls to question how discerning Ohio voters will be when they cast their ballots after most of the candidates in the crowded field spent the better part of a year marketing themselves as the "Trump candidate."

Voters have been casting early ballots for weeks, and the primary Election Day is scheduled for May 3.

Ohioans watching television in the final days of the campaign will see one advertisement that says Vance is the only candidate endorsed by Trump followed by one from a rival Republican that says their candidate supports Trump.

One conservative group has been working in open rebellion against Trump's endorsement to back Mandel, even as the former Ohio Treasurer continues to tout himself as "Pro Trump."

Jane Timken, who rose to her post as Ohio GOP chair in 2017 with Trump's backing, features photos of herself with the former president on her campaign website. Gibbons notes on his website that he raised money for Trump's campaigns.

“They’re doing what they can. The Trump endorsement was always going to be the biggest thing to happen in this race" said Mike Hartley, an Ohio-based GOP consultant who is not involved in the race. "When it drops, there’s one person who wins and everybody else just tries to survive.”

Vance rising after endorsement

While the candidates fight for survival, voters in Ohio are left to read between the lines.

Days after giving Vance his endorsement, Trump told a crowd at a rally in a red slice of Ohio that Vance was the GOP's best shot to take down Tim Ryan, the northeast Ohio congressman who is running in the Democratic primary for the open Senate seat.

"I studied this very closely," Trump said at the rally. "I like a lot of the other people in the race. I liked them a lot. But we have to pick the one that’s going to win. This guy is tough as hell. He’s going win."

The endorsement gave Vance a boost. His fundraising took off again after the endorsement, and his poll numbers have spiked. Voters, though, continue to see other candidates associate themselves with Trump.

A recent fundraising text message from Timken's campaign is signed from Kellyanne Conway and includes a photo of the former president with his ex-adviser. Gibbons doesn't mention Trump in his most recent ad but regularly mentions on social media that he supports Trump-era policies.

The race has spawned few public polls, but the most recent one released by Fox News after the endorsement shows about 42% of respondents said Trump's endorsement made them more supportive of Vance.

It also shows Gibbons fading and Timken sitting in single-digits. Once the frontrunner in early March, Gibbons has dropped to third, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, who did not seek Trump's support, is just a few points behind him, according to the poll.

Mandel has largely maintained his support more than the other candidates even after Trump's endorsement, but the poll shows Vance still sailed past him. The Fox News poll now has Vance with 23% support, more than double what he had before the endorsement, and Mandel down two points to 18%.

Mandel's campaign slogan – "Pro-God. Pro-Gun. Pro-Trump." – hasn't changed since Trump endorsed his opponent, but he has slowed his mentioning of Trump on social media channels.

"I continue to be a proud supporter of President Trump and the America First agenda," Mandel posted on social media the day Trump announced his endorsement. He hasn't mentioned him since.

The conservative Club for Growth that is backing Mandel, though, has gone on the attack against not just Vance but Trump himself. The group and Trump have been in a public war over the race.

Club for Growth's most recent ad questions Trump's endorsement of Vance, likening it to his 2018 backing of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

"Look, I love Trump, but he's getting it wrong with J.D. Vance," a man says in the ad.

Representatives from Mandel, Gibbons and Timken campaigns did not respond to a request for comment.

COLUMBUS, OH - Mike Gibbons (L) and Josh Mandel exchange heated arguments at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.

Ohio voters sorting it out

The ad also highlights Vance's 2016 comments that were critical of Trump, who said at an April rally that he was looking past those comments to support the candidate he thought had the best shot to win.

Those comments and other candidates continued association with Trump could confuse voters, said Kyle Kondik, an Ohio native and managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball.

"The mixed messages they may be hearing could be a problem for Vance and Trump as they seek to get the word out about the endorsement," he said.

Retired dietician Bonnie Boyd told USA TODAY after a recent Vance campaign event that she didn't plan to vote for Vance because of those comments but that Trump's endorsement had changed her mind.

"When I heard him speak, he was good," said Boyd, 70, of Columbus. "But I couldn't bring my heart to vote for him if Trump did not support him because of what he said."

Hartley, the GOP consultant, said he thinks Ohio voters will be able to sort out the difference between Trump's endorsed candidate and those who are trying to exploit their association with him.

“For so long Ohio had been the center of the political universe. It had been the swing state, not a swing state, but the swing state," he said. "Because of that, the voters in Ohio are pretty sophisticated because for two generations it had been about Ohio. So they still have that sophistication.”

Like Hartley, Ohio Northern political science professor Rob Alexander said the candidates Trump rejected had little choice but to keep leaning into their association with him.

“Trump is super omnipotent in this campaign," Alexander said. "He’s everywhere and did really well in the last two campaigns.”

Jane Timken speaks at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.

But Alexander said Vance could face some new headwinds in the final days of the campaign now that he is considered the frontrunner with Trump's backing. Already, some Republicans are wondering whether Trump made the right choice, he said.

Trump supporter Tim Smith, 71, of Sunbury, Ohio, said after Vance's stop last week in Grove City, just southwest of Columbus, that he was considering a vote for Gibbons but still wanted to hear from Vance.

He agreed with much of what Vance said during a 45-minute stump speech and question-and-answer session with a group of about 50 voters packed into a small room in the back of a brewpub. Even so, he remains undecided.

Vance railed against "weak Republicans" in Washington, a southern border he said is not secure, technology companies "censoring conservatives" and the decline of American manufacturing.

"The question we're deciding is what kind of Republican party we're going to have: A Republican Party that's led by people who put the interest of our citizens first or a Republican party that cares more about China than it does about our own country," Vance said as he concluded the event. "That's the debate."

Contributing: USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Haley Bemiller, USA TODAY data reporter Aleszu Bajak

