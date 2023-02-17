Ohio Gov. DeWine briefs on East Palestine train derailment
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a briefing Friday to discuss the latest developments on the train derailment in East Palestine that occurred two weeks ago. (Feb. 17)
Two weeks after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, residents are still concerned about the health effects from the chemical spill and blaze.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brad Smith discuss Norfolk Southern stock under pressure following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
The White House said it turned down Ohio's request for disaster relief this week because the Federal Emergency Management Agency isn't best suited to deal with the crisis.
Sen. Joe Manchin is criticizing the Biden administration for its response to the East Palestine train derailment, saying they should have stepped up earlier.
The Biden administration on Friday defended its response to a freight train derailment in Ohio that left toxic chemicals spilled or burned off, even as local leaders and members of Congress demanded that more be done. Michael Regan, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, visited the site Thursday, walking along a creek that still reeks of chemicals as he sought to reassure skeptical residents that the water is fit for drinking and the air safe to breathe. Within hours of the Norfolk Southern train derailment, the EPA deployed a team to East Palestine to support state and local emergency and environmental response efforts, the White House said.
The Ohio train derailment is a "wake-up call" for the reality of vinyl chloride's role in human and environmental health, experts say.
West Virginia officials have reiterated that the state's drinking water remains safe following an Ohio train derailment that led to a toxic plume of chemicals being released. Chemicals that leaked from the derailment are being monitored as they move down the Ohio River, but they are not affecting the supply of drinking water, officials said during a briefing Thursday. “We have not had any reports of this substance entering the water supply in any of the affected areas and there are no water advisories being issued at this time,” said state Health Officer Matt Christensen.
The mayor of an Ohio village where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month told ABC News that he "wasn't built for this" and needs "help." East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway briefly spoke to reporters on Wednesday evening, before a town hall meeting with residents in the local high school's gymnasium. ABC News asked Conaway about the pressure of being in the national spotlight and whether he has a message for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan ahead of his visit to the village on Thursday.
More than a week after hazardous waste was burned by officials from a train derailment in Ohio, the health and environmental impact on the community remains uncertain. A few of the cars contained vinyl chloride which breaks down into two main byproducts when burned: hydrogen chloride and phosgene. Breathing high levels of vinyl chloride can cause dizziness or sleepiness.
Chemicals spilled into the Ohio River are still moving downstream and could reach Kentucky's banks by late Thursday, water officials say.
Hundreds of irate residents of the Ohio town where a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals packed into a high school gym on Wednesday, seeking answers to what health dangers they face. East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, looking angry and tired, said at Wednesday's town hall that he wanted to help provide some reassurance for the 4,700 citizens of his town, and hold to account those responsible for the train derailment. "We need our citizens to feel safe in their own homes," Conaway said as the meeting began.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to resign after coming under fire for the department’s oversight of the U.S. rail system following a train derailment in Ohio that has spilled toxins into the environment. “Secretary Buttigieg refused to acknowledge the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, until his intentional ignorance was…
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the buildout of Tesla’s new charging network, U.S. EV goals, the regulation of autonomous driving technology, and an update on what the Department of Transportation is doing about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Charges have been dismissed against a reporter who was arrested at a February 8 press conference on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the state attorney general said in a statement on Wednesday, February 15.Evan Lambert, a reporter with NewsNation, had been waiting for a delayed news conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at East Palestine Elementary School on February 8.According to NewsNation, Lambert was doing a live report while DeWine was speaking about the cleanup efforts after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in the area.Bodycam footage released by Ohio State Highway Patrol shows officers asking Lambert to stop broadcasting but Lambert concludes the segment. Officers then tell Lambert to leave, to which Lambert says “it’s his job” to be at the news conference.Officers then force Lambert out of the school gym into a foyer, pin him to the ground, handcuff and arrest him. Lambert was charged with resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to reports.Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said his office had reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence and was dismissing the charges against Lambert as they were unsupported by sufficient evidence.“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter,” Yost added. Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Storyful
