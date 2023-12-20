Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pardons 108 people, saying 'They've turned their lives around'

Dec. 20, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Carla Thomas of Akron give a passionate speech during an event Wednesday at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law where Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the expedited pardon project surpassed 100 people in the four years since it was created.

Although Gov. Mike DeWine has granted more than 100 pardons, it's rare for him to meet face-to-face with the people who committed crimes long ago, made amends and convinced him that they're worthy of official forgiveness.

But at Ohio State University Moritz College of Law on Wednesday, DeWine met roughly 20 people he has pardoned through a special project.

"They've turned their lives around by working hard, giving back to the community and abiding by the law," DeWine said.

Through an expedited pardon project announced four years ago, DeWine has worked with law schools to help 108 people with criminal records apply for and get gubernatorial pardons.

Dec. 20, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Richard Hill reads from the pardon he received during an event Wednesday at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law where Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the expedited pardon project surpassed 100 people in the four years since it was created.

A pardon removes hurdles to housing, education and employment that often come with a criminal conviction. It doesn't convey innocence or exoneration, but it's an act of mercy and forgiveness.

Getting a pardon is an emotional moment of redemption for most people.

Who received Expedited Pardons in Ohio?

Last year, Maureen Charles became the first person in Canton to benefit from the governor's pardon program.

Charles, who didn't attend the ceremony, said she sent DeWine a thank you letter last month to commemorate the event. She called the pardons "a door of opportunity" for recipients.

"It's an awesome time to accept the challenges, goals and opportunities you always dreamed of," said Charles, who has been trouble-free and in recovery from drug addiction for more than 30 years. "It's true freedom when you don't have to worry about your past hanging over your head."

A mother of three adult children and three granddaughters, Charles said she's working on an autobiography she has titled "Rising From the Ashes."

"It's just a beautiful opportunity and a show of God's grace when we can be set free from all of our paths and have an opportunity to go forward in life, to move forward with great things that we have dreamed of doing," she said. "That's why I call it an 'open door of opportunity.'"

Columbus resident James Ryan O'Keefe received a pardon through the project this year − 23 years ago after he was convicted of drunken driving at age 24. The conviction impacted his job opportunities and hindered his ability to volunteer for his kids' activities, such as Cub Scouts.

Dec. 20, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; James O'Keeffe of Columbus attended an event Wednesday at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law where Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the expedited pardon project surpassed 100 people in the four years since it was created.

"I tried to do it (apply for a pardon) myself at 17 years after the conviction and was denied and I kind of gave up," O'Keefe said. When he learned of the project, he applied again. He got the call over the summer.

"I bawled my eyes out the day I got married, when my kids were born and that phone call," he said.

Tammy, a Cincinnati woman who didn't want her last name used, said her criminal record related to drug addiction hampered her job and volunteer opportunities. Now 16 years sober, she was overwhelmed with joy when she received the pardon. "I have a lot more opportunities open now," she said.

Tammy (last name withheld by request) of Cincinnati attended an event Wednesday at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law where Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the expedited pardon project surpassed 100 people in the four years since it was created.

Carla Thomas, of Akron, applied for a pardon and waited four years, only to learn that then-Gov. John Kasich decided against it. She reapplied under DeWine's expedited project and got the call in May 2022.

"I just dropped to my knees and started screaming 'Thank you, Jesus!'" she recalled.

At the event with DeWine on Wednesday, Thomas described how her conviction related to a fight with a mall security officer blocked her ability to work as an athletic trainer and get other jobs.

She described the criminal record as a black cloud following her everywhere.

A faster path to forgiveness

DeWine created the project as an alternative for one-time, non-violent offenders who have lived model lives for at least a decade. It provides a faster path to a pardon.

Students and staff at law schools, including the University of Akron, the University of Cincinnati and Ohio State, help applicants assemble the required paperwork and make sure they meet qualifications.

The project got off to a slow start due to the pandemic but as of Dec. 15, nearly 800 people from 29 states have applied. Most had between one and three convictions, though many had five or more on their record.

Dec. 20, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Joann M. Sahl, legal clinic assistant director at University of Akron, speaks during an event Wednesday at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law where Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the expedited pardon project surpassed 100 people in the four years since it was created.

Joann M. Sahl, legal clinic assistant director at the University of Akron, said a pardon does more than lift barriers to jobs and other opportunities.

"The stigma and shame of criminal convictions − both are very real to all of our clients, and it never goes away. It doesn't matter if the conviction is 10 years old or your conviction is 50 years old," Sahl said. "A pardon provides the forgiveness that is so important for all of our clients."

How does someone qualify?

Dec. 20, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the expedited pardon project surpassed 100 people in the four years since it was created during an event Wednesday at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

The first requirement is that at least 10 years have passed since the person completed the sentence for the conviction.

Other requirements include:

The applicant hasn't committed any other crimes in at least 10 years, including drunken driving.

The applicant made good faith efforts to pay fines and restitution.

The person has been working or has a good reason why they haven't been employed.

The applicant has a history of performing volunteer work or community service.

People convicted of violent crimes such as murder, kidnapping, rape or domestic violence are not eligible.

More Info New Ohio law makes hiding criminal records easier, quicker, cheaper

Sahl said those who received pardons after September 2021 automatically have their criminal records sealed. Those who received pardons before that need to apply for records sealing.

What is a pardon?

The Ohio Constitution gives the governor clemency powers to give pardons, commute sentences or issue reprieves for all criminal convictions, except treason or in cases of impeachment.

A commutation lessens the sentence given, such as shortening the prison term. A reprieve temporarily suspends carrying out a sentence, such as an execution. A pardon releases the person from legal penalties, such as restrictions on housing, education, employment or volunteer activities.

The Adult Parole Authority must review applications and make recommendations to the governor. He doesn't have to follow the recommendations. The governor's clemency decisions aren't subject to judicial review.

Prior to Wednesday's event at Ohio State, the governor said he only met one person whom he had pardoned. A man working at a county fair approached DeWine to say thank you.

DeWine said talking to roughly 20 people he had pardoned was a new experience for him.

"To see what this meant to them was very rewarding to me," he said. "These people make me very optimistic because ...they have demonstrated that they can make it and they can live their life and they can change things and they can be a real contributing member to the community."

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio's expedited pardon project helps people seeking redemption