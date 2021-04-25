Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says there's a "clear pathway" for reforms in wake of Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

Days after the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine said there should be automatic external investigations into police-involved shootings.

Video Transcript

JOHN DICKERSON: We go now to Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio. Good morning, Governor.

MIKE DEWINE: Morning, John.

JOHN DICKERSON: Governor, you said after the verdict this week that "George Floyd's death laid bare some of our deepest divisions in our country. There is a lot for us to learn from this great tragedy." What is there for us to learn?

MIKE DEWINE: John, I think there's a clear pathway in regard to police reform. I think there are things that we all can come together on, Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative. We have a bill in front of the state legislature that we presented, for example, that-- that calls for a lot more police training, more uniform police training.

We have 900 and some police departments in Ohio. Many states have a lot of small departments. Many times because of resources, they don't get the training that they need. Body cameras. You know, the tragedy of a 16-year-old child who was killed in Columbus. Mayor Ginther made the absolute correct decision. Within six hours, they had that out to the news media.

But not every police department in this country has body cameras because of the cost. So we presented a bill to the legislature that would provide funding for body cameras for police departments. Another pathway clearly is there, and that is to treat police as professionals. What do I mean by that?

Well, you know, we have state licensing boards for doctors, for lawyers, for nurses. We should do the same thing for police so that when there is a complaint against a police officer, state licensing board can deal with that. These are common sense things that we can do, should not be controversial, we can all get behind.

JOHN DICKERSON: I want to get to some of those reforms in a minute. You mentioned the Ma'Khia Bryant case. You-- you support the release of the video. When you were attorney general, you called for an outside prosecutor in these kinds of instances. Should there be one in this case?

MIKE DEWINE: Well, they already have an outside investigator, BCI. And I think in most cases, this is certainly called for. Have somebody come in--

JOHN DICKERSON: Should it be automatic in these cases, Governor?

MIKE DEWINE: --investigate it. And the-- I'm sorry?

JOHN DICKERSON: Should it be automatic in these cases, Governor?

MIKE DEWINE: Yeah, I think it should be automatic, automatic outside, someone come in to do the investigation. You also have, you know, the prosecution-- the prosecution itself. And it's not that the local prosecutor can't do it or the local police can't investigate themselves. But particularly with the police investigating themselves, you know, there is the appearance, there's always the appearance that, you know, that was not a fair investigation.

So I think getting rid of that feeling, getting rid of that appearance, making sure it's an outside agency that is doing the investigation. BCI in Ohio does a great-- great job. They're the ones that are involved-- it's a state agency. They're the ones that the mayor has asked to come in and do the investigation in Columbus.

JOHN DICKERSON: You've talked about training, and I want to talk about the Ma'Khia Bryant case. There's been a lot of people looking at it because the video is out there, a lot of people making judgments. What a lot of people in the Black community see is they see a situation in which white assailants, young white men who sometimes have just come from committing mayhem, are taken into custody.

But when it's a young Black man or woman, there-- they are-- there's a shooting. There's a use of force. And they see a wide disparity there in terms of the discretion used by officers. Do you understand that feeling?

MIKE DEWINE: Well, I certainly understand the feeling. I also understand the feeling of the police officer. I've not been a police officer, but I was a county prosecuting attorney. Look, they've got a tough job. You know, they have to make split-second decisions.

And in this particular case, for example, you know, you're watching the same thing I'm watching. You know the same thing I'm-- I'm seeing. But that's what the police officer saw. So that's why one reason, frankly, to have the video cameras and get that out to the public so that everybody can-- you know, can take a look at that.

But yes, I understand how they feel. It's one of the reasons why, you know, teaching them implicit bias, you know, more police training, how you diffuse a situation, how you deal with someone, for example, who has a mental health problem, how you deal with someone who is autistic, all of these things, you know, we know how to do now.

JOHN DICKERSON: So--

MIKE DEWINE: It's just getting that training out to every police-- every police officer in the country.

JOHN DICKERSON: Let me ask you about that question of implicit bias, because what you see in the figures is that you're twice as likely, if you're Black, to get shot in one of these instances. And then also in Columbus, there was a study that showed even though Black residents are 28% of the city, they're involved in half of the use-of-force cases. So it's not just a feeling. The numbers back it up. And I wonder if you can be very specific in this training about basically the implicit views of race that get embedded, one way or another, into police that cause these kinds of outcomes?

MIKE DEWINE: Sure. This-- this is state of the art training today, John. This is what professionals want. And I've never met a police officer yet who didn't want more training. This is part of that-- that kind of training, absolutely. This is something that, you know, I did when I was attorney general. It's something that we want to spread out with more police training, continuous police training every single year, even the smallest department. That's what we should have.

JOHN DICKERSON: Let me ask you about qualified immunity, a piece of jargon we hear about a lot. Some people say it shields police officers who-- who do wrongdoing. Others say it allows them to make a good faith effort in these split-second moments. It's being taken care of in states, New Mexico, Colorado. Will Ohio do anything to change qualified immunity, do you think?

MIKE DEWINE: Yeah, John-- John, we have not really had a discussion about it. I'm sure we will. I'll take a look at that, but I've really not looked at that to see what impact that does have.

JOHN DICKERSON: And you don't have a view one way or the other whether it should or shouldn't?

MIKE DEWINE: No

JOHN DICKERSON: Let me--

MIKE DEWINE: I really don't.

JOHN DICKERSON: Let me ask you a quick COVID-19 question. There's a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there. A, how worried are you about that? And B, as a Republican, one of the things we found in our polling is that 46%-- excuse me-- 49% of Republicans either aren't going to get it at all or are very hesitant. So how worried are you? And what would you say to fellow Republicans?

MIKE DEWINE: Well, I'm worried, John. We've seen our vaccination rate go down about half of what it was three weeks ago, so that's a concern. But we've vaccinated about 40% of-- at least for the first shot, 40% of our total population.

We just need to continue to-- to move forward. If you look at those 65 and over, we're over 70%, 73%, 74%. So we're doing pretty well, but we have to continue to go forward. The game is not over yet. So I'm-- I'm concerned about it.

JOHN DICKERSON: OK.

MIKE DEWINE: You know, one of the things that we're doing is now we're reaching out to businesses and providing for vaccinations directly in businesses. We're doing the same thing in our colleges. We're doing--

JOHN DICKERSON: All right, Governor, we're going--

MIKE DEWINE: --the same thing in our high school. We've got to be more aggressive.

JOHN DICKERSON: All right, Governor, thank--

MIKE DEWINE: And we're doing it.

JOHN DICKERSON: Thank you so much. Sorry, I've got to be aggressive and move on. Thank you, Governor, we appreciate it.

Recommended Stories

  • Laura Ingraham Kicks Up Fear Factor With Desperate New Attack On Joe Biden

    The Fox News personality ranted about the president — and not “goofy QAnon people” — being “the real threat to our future.”

  • Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia to star in new "rom-com" remake of Father Of The Bride

    According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is putting together an impressive cast for its latest attempt at remaking Father Of The Bride—and that’s with only a handful of people even cast so far. The new movie, which is being pitched as more of a “rom-com” version than the Steve Martin one and will be more in line with the Spencer Tracy original from 1950 anyway, will be about a “big, sprawling Cuban-American family.” Andy Garcia will be the eponymous father of the bride, with 6 Underground’s Adria Arjona playing the bride who has a father. Iconic singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan is now also in talks to play Garcia’s wife, with Deadline saying that the studio thought it would be a “long shot” to get her, but writer Matt Lopez’s script is apparently very good and she was reportedly interested in the idea of working with Garcia and director Gaz Alazraki.

  • President Biden officially recognizes "Armenian Genocide"

    President Biden broke from his predecessors today by officially recognizing the 1915 mass killing of roughly 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as "genocide." Turkish officials quickly responded, denouncing Mr. Biden's statement. Doctor Bulent Aliriza is a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies with a focus on U.S.-Turkish relations. He joined CBSN to discuss what the president's stance means for the relationship between the two NATO allies.

  • Saudi Arabia sees over $200 billion in savings from energy reforms plan - Finance Minister

    Saudi Arabia could save over $200 billion over the next decade by replacing liquid fuel used for domestic consumption with gas and renewable energy sources, the finance minister said, as the kingdom seeks to cut costs to fund investments. The world's top oil exporter has embarked on an ambitious reforms programme in recent years to modernize its economy, create jobs, and reduce its dependence on oil revenues. "One initiative we're about to finalise is the displacement of liquids," said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.

  • Delaware police officer found unconscious after responding to report of fight, authorities say; elderly couple suffer 'significant' injuries

    A police officer is in critical condition after responding to a call regarding a possible fight in Delmar, Delaware, early Sunday, authorities said.

  • Georgia mom rips school board over masks for young kids

    FOX News medical correspondent Dr. Janette Nesheiwat weighs in on mask mandates for school children on 'America's Newsroom'

  • Harris on immigration policy: Have to give migrants 'hope' that 'help is on the way' if they stay in home countries

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday addressed how she's approaching immigration policy, an area President Biden has charged her with overseeing. Immigration has been a major issue early in the Biden administration, thanks in large part to an influx of migrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border, and so far polls suggest Americans aren't thrilled with how Biden has handled the situation. But Harris attempted to provide some clarity on the White House's efforts in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that aired during the latest edition of State of the Union. Harris explained that her perspective is that people make their way to the United States either because they're fleeing certain dangers or because they're unable to "satisfy the basic necessities of life," such as providing their family with enough food and shelter, in their home countries. "Most people don't want to leave home," she said. Therefore, her primary focus is to "give people some sense of hope that if they stay help is on way." Harris noted she recently convened several other key leaders in the Biden administration to draw up a multifaceted plan that includes the Commerce Department overseeing a trade mission in the Northern Triangle, the Department of Agriculture increasing resources to aid farmers in the region, and USAID boosting its disaster response efforts in the wake of devastating hurricanes. "This is the kind of work that has to happen," Harris said, adding that she is also preparing to travel to Central America to meet with government leaders in the near future, though it sounds as if the details of the proposed trip are still in the works. Vice President Kamala Harris on addressing the root causes of migration: "We have to give people some sense of hope that if they stay that help is on the way." #CNNSOTU https://t.co/dcOKYcUCX0 pic.twitter.com/pb2PPMxQLt — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIndia's devastating new COVID wave

  • Germany faces lockdown until June as curbs fail to push down cases

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's coronavirus infection rate rose at the weekend despite stricter restrictions as Finance Minister Olaf Scholz cautioned he did not expect moves to ease curbs before the end of May. Germany is struggling to contain a third wave of infections, with efforts complicated by the more contagious B117 variant, which first emerged in the UK, and a relatively slow start to its national vaccination campaign. "We need a timetable how to get back to normal life, but it must be a plan that won't have to be revoked after just a few days," Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

  • This Story Of A Street-Legal NASCAR Racer Is Unbelievable

    Some guys get to have all the fun…

  • French PM calls killing of police worker an attack on nation

    The killing of a female police employee in a Paris commuter town on Friday was an attack on the French Republic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The attacker, a French resident of Tunisian origin, stabbed the police administrative worker, a mother of two, at a police station in Rambouillet, just south of Paris. President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France had been the victim of a terrorist attack.

  • Why so many epidemics originate in Asia and Africa – and why we can expect more

    On Feb. 18, 2020, in Seoul, South Korea, people wearing face masks pass an electric screen warning about COVID-19. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonThe coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, is a frightening reminder of the imminent global threat posed by emerging infectious diseases. Although epidemics have arisen during all of human history, they now seem to be on the rise. In just the past 20 years, coronaviruses alone have caused three major outbreaks worldwide. Even more troubling, the duration between these three pandemics has gotten shorter. I am a virologist and associate director of the Animal Diagnostic Laboratory at Penn State University, and my laboratory studies zoonotic viruses, those that jump from animals and infect people. Most of the pandemics have at least one thing in common: They began their deadly work in Asia or Africa. The reasons why may surprise you. Shoppers in face masks as they line up at a grocery store in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, in central China’s Hubei Province. The urbanization of once densely forested areas of Asia and Africa have contributed to the spread of these deadly viruses. AP Photo / Arek Rataj Population explosion and changing urban landscapes An unprecedented shift in human population is one reason why more diseases originate in Asia and Africa. Rapid urbanization is happening throughout Asia and the Pacific regions, where 60% of the world already lives. According to the World Bank, almost 200 million people moved to urban areas in East Asia during the first decade of the 21st century. To put that into perspective, 200 million people could form the eighth most populous country in the world. Migration on that scale means forest land is destroyed to create residential areas. Wild animals, forced to move closer to cities and towns, inevitably encounter domestic animals and the human population. Wild animals often harbor viruses; bats, for instance, can carry hundreds of them. And viruses, jumping species to species, can ultimately infect people. Eventually, extreme urbanization becomes a vicious cycle: More people bring more deforestation, and human expansion and the loss of habitat ultimately kills off predators, including those that feed off rodents. With the predators gone – or at least with their numbers sharply diminished – the rodent population explodes. And as studies in Africa show, so does the risk of zoonotic disease. The situation is only likely to get worse. A major proportion of East Asia’s population still lives in rural areas. Urbanization is expected to continue for decades. A family farm in Zambia. Disease in livestock is common, an easy way for pathogens to transfer from animals to people. Getty Images / Guillem Sartorio / AFP Subsistence agriculture and animal markets Tropical regions, rich in host biodiversity, already hold a large pool of pathogens, greatly increasing the chance that a novel pathogen will emerge. The farming system throughout Africa and Asia doesn’t help. On both continents, many families depend on subsistence farming and a minuscule supply of livestock. Disease control, feed supplementation and housing for those animals is extremely limited. Cattle, chickens and pigs, which can carry endemic disease, are often in close contact with each other, a variety of nondomestic animals and humans. And not just on the farms: Live animal markets, commonplace throughout Asia and Africa, feature crowded conditions and the intimate mixing of multiple species, including humans. This too plays a key role in how a killer pathogen could emerge and spread between species. Another risk: bushmeat hunting and butchering, which is particularly widespread in sub-Saharan Africa. These activities, as they threaten animal species and irrevocably change ecosystems, also bring people and wild animals together. Bushmeat hunting is a clear and primary path for zoonotic disease transmission. So is traditional Chinese medicine, which purports to provide remedies for a host of conditions like arthritis, epilepsy and erectile dysfunction. Although no scientific evidence exists to support most of the claims, Asia is an enormous consumer of traditional Chinese medicine products. Tigers, bears, rhinos, pangolins and other animal species are poached so their body parts can be mixed into these questionable medications. This, too, is a major contributor to increasing animal-human interactions. What’s more, demand is likely to go up, as online marketing soars along with Asia’s relentless economic growth. A matter of time The viruses, thousands of them, continue to evolve. It’s just a matter of time before another major outbreak occurs in this region of the world. All the coronaviruses that caused recent epidemics, including the COVID-19, jumped from bats to another animal before infecting humans. It’s difficult to predict precisely what chain of events cause a pandemic, but one thing is certain: these risks can be mitigated by developing strategies to minimize human effects which contribute to the ecological disturbances. As the current outbreak has shown, an infectious disease that starts in one part of the world can spread globally in virtually no time whatsoever. There is an urgent need for constructive conservation strategies to prevent deforestation and reduce animal-human interactions. And a comprehensive global surveillance system to monitor the emergence of these diseases – now missing – would be an indispensable tool in helping us fight these deadly and terrifying epidemics. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suresh V. Kuchipudi, Penn State. Read more:The hunt for a coronavirus cure is showing how science can change for the betterWhat scientists are doing to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirusCoronavirus: We need to start preparing for the next viral outbreak now Suresh V Kuchipudi receives funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Mark Bittman’s warning: the true costs of our cheap food and the American diet

    From Mesopotamian irrigation to McDonalds, the bestselling food writer tells Oliver Milman that his new history of food is his most important work ‘Cheap food has had a terrible impact on public health,’ says Mark Bittman, author of Animal, Vegetable, Junk. Photograph: Richard Beaven/The Guardian The global, industrialized food system faces increasing scrutiny for its environmental impact, given its voracious appetite for land is linked to mass deforestation, water pollution and a sizable chunk of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. The implied trade-off has been that advances in agriculture have greatly reduced hunger and driven societies out of poverty due to improved productivity and efficiencies. But Mark Bittman, the American food author and journalist, argues in his new book Animal, Vegetable, Junk that these supposed benefits are largely illusionary. In a sweeping deconstruction of the history of food, spanning the past 10,000 years of organized agriculture, Bittman takes in everything from Mesopotamian irrigation to the Irish famine to the growth of McDonald’s to posit the rise of uniformity and convenience in food has mostly benefited large companies, fueled societal inequities and ravaged human health and the environment. Al Gore, the former US vice president, has called the book a “must-read for policymakers, activists and concerned citizens looking to better understand our food system and how to fix it”. series links The Guardian spoke to Bittman about the book – his comments are edited for length and clarity. Many people will know you for the cookbooks you’ve written. This is quite a departure, isn’t it? I think it is the most important piece of work I’ve done. I guess the obituary writers decide that or something. I don’t know. But How to Cook Everything was really important to me and my career. And obviously, it’s done very well. But this was the book I wanted to write, I think, for the last 20 or even 30 years. I can’t imagine doing anything bigger or more important. You say that the advent of organized agriculture could be one of the most disastrous things we ever did. Why is this? Jared Diamond is, I think, the first guy to say the agricultural revolution is not all peaches and cream. The population 10,000 years ago was a fraction of what it is now. Agriculture has enabled billions of people to have been alive, and be alive, than would be possible without agriculture. So if you think that’s beneficial, that’s really great. On the other hand, one could argue that the quality of life did not go up, but went down when agriculture became common. And you could certainly argue that agriculture is damaging to the environment, the public health and so on right now. But that is fixable. It’s changeable. So, I don’t think you could say agriculture, which just means growing food or growing stuff, is a bad thing. It’s just what do we make of it? The book contains quite a harsh critique of how free market capitalism has caused great problems in our food systems. Yes. We should qualify, so called free market capitalism, since it’s socialism for big corporations and dog-eat-dog for everybody else or whatever. Yeah, there’s a zillion examples in the book and elsewhere of capitalism and its impact on agriculture. You could certainly argue that agriculture, agriculture slavery and capitalism are all tied together. And that’s something that developed from the 15th to the 18th century. The fallout includes famine, doesn’t it? The Irish famine was the first well known one and I guess you could say the first politically caused famine as opposed to more environmentally caused famine. They’re all complicated, but the Irish potato famine can definitely be laid at the feet of the English who had converted most of Ireland’s peasant farmland into grazing lands for both animals, the meat of which was destined to be sent over the Irish Sea. And then followed famines in Bengal and in West Africa. Of course, Stalin and Mao’s famines, it’s not all the UK’s fault. The famines of Stalin and Mao are very much politically induced. They were about a lack of food, but how they were treated was very much political. Stalin wanted to erase the peasants, Mao wanted to erase the landlords. And they were both successful to some extent. They used food as a weapon. Corn and soybeans grow on a farm near Tipton, Iowa. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images So where did we go wrong with food? There was a time that almost everyone farmed and grew food for themselves and their neighbors and or trade, local trade and so on. But at some point, surplus became more important than feeding people. Growing food, or growing crops in order to sell them and make money became more important than growing crops to feed people. And that process accelerated since 1500, or whenever you want to say capitalism began. To the point where, in the States at least, 95% of crops are basically grown as cash crops. And the question is almost never ‘What is the land telling us we want to grow? What can we grow that will be most beneficial for our community? What can I grow that’s most nutritious that will damage the land as little as possible?’ Those are not questions that are being asked. Growing food, or growing crops in order to sell them and make money became more important than growing crops to feed people The questions that are being asked or the question that’s being asked is ‘How can I make the most money possible with this land?’ Sometimes that means just selling the land for development. But often, it means growing one crop at a time. And it’s a crop that’s either directly or indirectly subsidized, like corn or soybeans. And it’s a crop that mostly goes into junk food or animal feed, or even ethanol, which is obviously not food at all. I really think the enclosure of the commons was a big deal. When the nobility started dictating to peasants what should be grown and how it should be sold and to whom it should be sold. And peasants began to run out of land to grow food for themselves and their families. That was one of the driving factors in the industrial revolution. And we’ve just seen that accelerate. So if we fast forward to the current situation in the US, how has this history influenced what people eat today? One of the most damning statistics is that close to 50% of the food that’s available is in the form of ultra processed food. So ultra processed food is what I call junk food. What many of us call junk food. And it means food that contains non-food ingredients; food that your grandmother, great grandmother, maybe at this point wouldn’t have recognized as food. Food that you can’t cook yourself. Food that you don’t find in your own kitchen in the normal course of cooking and eating. A food that didn’t exist before the 20th century. The counter-argument to this is often ‘There is so much choice now, why not just choose a healthier option,’ isn’t it? It’s important to recognize that because ultra processed food is cheap and it’s fast and it’s widely available; people without time and without money, are more likely to buy that kind of food. But everybody eats junk food. And it also poisons the environment for everybody. The answer is to increase the availability and affordability of real food. It’s not let’s make better personal choices, because they go back to that statistic. And that’s why I think it’s so important that you can only buy, you can only eat what there is. Since actually no one is growing food, we’re all on the market. And if the market is 50% junk food, that’s what people are eating. This system of food has proved very successful in establishing itself, hasn’t it? The American diet, which we have to take full responsibility for, is spreading worldwide. It’s spreading worldwide because it’s profitable for big food. It absolutely is engineered to taste good. It hits the pleasure centers in your brain and it stimulates dopamine and so on. If it’s not, strictly speaking, addictive in the way that caffeine or opiates are addictive, it’s very, very close. The sun rises over chicken houses on a farm in Virginia. Photograph: Steve Helber/AP What do we need to do differently? We really have to change agriculture what we’re growing and make a real effort to grow real food. Transport real food, market real food. Have farmers who steward the land. All of those cliches. But on the other hand, we have to make sure that people have the income or the ability to buy real food. We have a choice. We are subsidizing junk food. It may well be that as societies grow, as populations grow, as societies become more technologically inclined, that it may be that food agriculture just is an expensive enterprise. And needs to be supported by government. It needs to be subsidized. But we do have a choice between whether we subsidize bad agriculture or subsidize good agriculture. Whether we subsidize the production of junk food or subsidize the production of fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. The world is going to have a population close to 10 billion people by the mid-point of this century and those who support the intensification of monocultural farming say this will be the only way to feed this number of people. What is your response to that? No one’s asking us to feed them. In many cases, people are just asking us to leave them alone. So that, in a way is a PR ploy for big ag: “We need to increase yield forever, so that we can feed the world.” But the world does not want us to feed them. The world wants us to stop stealing their land and stop poisoning them and so on. At least, that’s my perception of the world. Cheap food has had a terrible impact on public health. As every country switches from a traditional diet to a more American diet, their rates of chronic disease go up. And yet we cannot get government to consider this a crisis As for producing cheap food that Americans can afford, yeah, that’s a trade off. That’s an industrial revolution era trade off. Workers were paid, it was assumed that women’s labor was free. So you didn’t have to pay workers enough to worry about child care or cooking or any other domestic chores. And then if you made food cheap, you could pay them even less. So that was a trade off of the early Industrial Revolution. But there’s a price for cheap food. And the price is not only environmental damage and heavy resource use. There are other prices as well. But the one I want to focus on just this moment is the public health costs. And if you look at a chart of health care costs versus food costs, it’s perfect like this. As food costs go up, healthcare costs go down. And as food costs go down, health care costs go up. So cheap food, that’s a direct correlation. Cheap food has had a terrible impact on public health. As every country switches from a traditional diet to a more American diet, their rates of chronic disease go up. In every single instance. And yet we cannot get government to consider this a crisis. So we are paying for the food one way or the other, sometimes with our health. Yeah, exactly. The society is paying the costs. Just like every aspect of food that you want to examine carefully has hidden costs. Economists call them externalities. Hidden costs that aren’t included in the cost of the product. So, Walmart pays its workers badly, you get cheap stuff at Walmart, including food. And some huge percentage of those workers are on food stamps. You’re also paying for those. You’re subsidizing Walmart employment costs. It’s not just cash, we’re paying with our own health. What does an alternative to this look like? I’m not saying we have to go from industrial farming back to farming the way it was in the 1600s by any means. But I’m saying there are steps we can take to reduce the use of pesticides. To make life better for farmers, to improve the quality of soil. To remove antibiotics from the food supply. To teach our children what real food is and so on down the line. I think some limits on marketing junk food to children, along with teaching children where food is from and what food is about is really important. Because if you’re going to allow marketers to target kids, they will convince them that Tony the Tiger is their friend and that Coke is the best beverage to drink. And that McDonald’s is the most fun place to eat. If you’re going to let kids become convinced of that then you’re going to have generation after generation of adults who were saddled with food preferences that are dictated by big food. And we all know how difficult it is to change our food preferences. We all know that. Especially in the last year, everybody saw that: “I’m so scared of Covid. I’m so bored with being locked up. I’m going to order in pizza and have ice cream.” Or whatever their favorite childhood food is, we would all turn to that. I saw this in myself and everybody I talk to sees it in themselves. So, we have to raise generations of healthy children if we want generations of healthy adults. But that means making good food available, affordable to everybody. Animal, Vegetable, Junk by Mark Bittman is published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

  • Dodgers rally past Padres 5-4 despite 2 more homers by Tatis

    The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to square off nine times in September. The defending World Series champions overcame another two-homer night from Fernando Tatis Jr. and a strong outing by Blake Snell to rally for a 5-4 victory over the Padres on Saturday. Corey Seager's two-run single in the sixth was part of a three-run inning that put Los Angeles ahead.

  • A 90-year-old man is in custody for fatally shooting his neighbor

    A 90-year-old man is in custody for fatally shooting his neighbor Saturday night in Trenton, New Jersey according to Police.

  • ARCA driver transported to hospital after flaming wreck at Talladega

    Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.

  • Chauvin alternate juror describes fear among jury

    Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz weighs in on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Don't worry, folks, Lumberjack Dexter still wants to murder people

    We’ll be honest: We don’t see much point in returning to the story of Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan if he isn’t still pretty into killin’ people. As fascinating as a sober series about the logging industry in the Pacific Northwest—the logical endgame of Dexter’s much maligned 2013 finale—might prove, people are a lot more likely to watch the Dexter revival if they get to see Hall get back to what he does best, i.e., monologuing eternally while standing near bloody plastic.

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • Three-year-old shot and killed at a birthday party in Florida

    Dozens of shots fired after altercation outside event near Miami

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt