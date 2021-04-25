  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ohio governor says there's a "clear pathway" for police reforms

Melissa Quinn
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Sunday he sees a "clear pathway" for police reforms following the fatal shooting of teenager Ma'Khia Bryant by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, last week.

In an interview with "Face the Nation," DeWine, a Republican, said there is much to learn from Bryant's death last week and said his administration has put legislation before the state legislature that calls for more police training and funding for body cameras for officers.

"I think there's a clear pathway in regard to police reform. I think there are things that we all can come together on, Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative," DeWine said.

Transcript: Governor Mike DeWine on "Face the Nation"

Bryant, 16, was shot and killed by officer Nicholas Reardon on Tuesday after he responded to 911 calls requesting law enforcement assistance. In body camera footage released to the public, Reardon is seen firing four shots at Bryant as she wielded a knife and swung it at another young woman pressed against the side of a parked car.

Bryant's death, which occurred just before a Minneapolis jury rendered its guilty verdict against police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, sparked new protests calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

In addition to advocating for body cameras for officers, DeWine said law enforcement should be treated as other professions in the state such as doctors and nurses, which are overseen by a state licensing board that handle complaints, and said incidents involving excessive use of force by police should be automatically investigated by outside entities.

"These are common sense things that we can do, should not be controversial," he said. "We can all get behind."

DeWine said he understands both the feeling in the Black community in Ohio, where there is a disparity in the use of force against young Black men and young white men, but also recognizes that officers must make split-second decisions.

"They've got a tough job," he said, adding that gap underscores the need for teaching officers implicit bias and how to defuse situations.

Leaving a mark with gratitude and grace: Remembering Mondale

Gottlieb says U.S. seeing "hopeful trend"

Sherrilyn Ifill predicts DOJ investigation into policing will be "first of many"

Recommended Stories

  • "48 Hours" show schedule

    Crime. Social justice. Impact. To miss it would be a crime.

  • Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched

    The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan, U.S. Army General Scott Miller, on Sunday said an orderly withdrawal of foreign forces and the handing over of military bases and equipment to the Afghan forces had begun. Miller said he was acting on orders based on U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war, deeming the prolonged and intractable battle in Afghanistan no longer aligned with American priorities. Earlier this month Biden said he would withdraw troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the militant attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon that launched the Afghan war.

  • Rita Wilson Says Scott Rudin Made Her Feel ‘Replaceable’ After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

    As Scott Rudin’s fallout from allegations of workplace abuse continues, Rita Wilson has spoken out about her experiences with the producer. In a New York Times article published on Saturday, Wilson detailed that Rudin had made her feel “replaceable” after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. At the time, Wilson was starring in Larry David’s […]

  • Man in body armor backs car into police vehicle, fatally shot by LAPD on Sunset Blvd.

    The man’s car had several stickers on it that referenced government deception, biblical terms and the Illuminati, NBC Los Angeles reported.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing a Movie About an Older Black Female Superhero

    "You know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women," Goldberg said of the project.

  • New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams talks crime and police reform

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who's running to be New York City's next mayor, joined CBSN on Friday to discuss a spike in crime in the city, calls for police reform and Derek Chauvin's conviction, among other issues. Watch the interview.

  • Canadians avoiding hotel quarantines for air travellers fuel taxi boom on U.S. border

    U.S. taxi and limousine services are seeing a boom in business from customers seeking to enter Canada by land to avoid a restriction on international travel that applies only to air traffic. While both Canadian land and air travellers are required to take a test within three days of departure, and again on arrival, only those flying to Canada must spend up to three days of the country's 14-day required quarantine period in a hotel. That has led to a surge of calls for taxi and limousine services from Canadians who fly through U.S. airports in states like New York and then cross over the land border, representatives of four companies told Reuters.

  • Got a Plus-Up Stimulus Payment? Here Are 5 Smart Things to Do With It

    March's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act includes a third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 apiece. The IRS has been depositing those funds into people's bank accounts and sending out checks and debit cards for about a month now. As such, your payment may not have covered that new dependent.

  • What to Watch Saturday: On ’48 Hours,’ family dog wrongly blamed for cowboy’s murder

    Dani Green initially said the family’s German Shepherd killed her husband Ray, but police found a different situation.

  • America Ferrera Celebrates 20 Years Since Her 'First Day as a Working Actress': 'We Did It Baby Girl'

    America Ferrera reminisced about filming the 2002 Disney Channel original movie Gotta Kick It Up!

  • First short-range air defense systems deploy to Europe

    The first platoon of Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense systems have landed in Germany.

  • Florida bill would allow students to record professors to show political bias

    The bill, which is awaiting the signature of the governor, seems to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups The politicians who shaped the law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s public universities and publicly-funded colleges. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images Republicans in Florida have stepped up their assault on what they call “Marxist professors and students” in the state’s public universities and colleges with a bill that encourages the reporting of lecturers perceived to be stifling “viewpoint diversity” on campus. The bill, currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis, will allow students to make recordings of lectures without their professors’ consent, and present them as evidence of political bias. It requires all 40 of Florida’s state-funded institutions of postsecondary education to conduct an annual survey of faculty and students to establish how well intellectual freedoms are protected on campus; and to “shield” students from efforts to limit their “access to, or observation of, ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive.” Any institution that blocks a student’s access to such “expressive activities”, the definition of which includes the content of lectures as well as “all forms of peaceful assembly, protests and speeches,” exposes itself to legal action, the new bill states. Opponents say the shield clause, a late addition to the bill’s text as it worked its way through Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature, opens the door for white supremacist or other rightwing hate groups. “As we saw in Charlottesville, if you give them an opening like that they will come,” Dr Karen Morian, the president of the united faculty of Florida (UFF) union of more than 20,000 educators, said. “And if it’s at FAMU [the historically black Florida agricultural and mechanical university] and they think they’re going to be able to intimidate black college students, they will come. That’s actually pretty scary.” Morian said the clause allowing the clandestine recording of lectures is also problematic, despite the insistence by the bill’s defenders that educators have no right of privacy in a publicly-funded institution. “It carves out our classrooms as a public space, whereas in actuality the general public cannot walk through it during class,” she said. “They can walk across the campus, or from the parking lot to the office, that’s public space. But my classroom has never been read as a public space.” The Florida bill appears to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups such as Turning Point USA, which has long railed against what it sees as the left’s domination of campuses nationwide and maintains an online watchlist of radical professors who “advance leftist propaganda in the classroom”. The politicians who shaped the Florida law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s 12 public universities and 28 publicly-funded colleges, but argue that legislation is needed to find out if it exists. The bill is currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images “We have a lot of anecdotal evidence of largely conservative students feeling very uncomfortable sharing their viewpoints in university classrooms, they’re getting shut down,” said the state congressman Alex Andrade, a co-sponsor of the bill. “It’s a common joke [among] conservative students that they have to tailor some of their essays to make them more progressive or left-leaning to get a better grade. When there’s at least anecdotal evidence that people are concerned about action against them for their political viewpoints it’s an issue we’d like to collect some data on.” Opponents say there is no need for the law and state that mechanisms already exist for students to report offensive or egregious behavior by lecturers. “It’s based on national news reports and not related to any incidents in Florida,” Yale Olenik, an attorney and legislative specialist at the Florida Education Association, told lawmakers at a February hearing. “Florida’s colleges and universities are not reporting issues, students are not complaining.” Andrade rejected the criticism. “Anytime a university professor is afraid of information that potentially makes them look bad, they translate ‘the solution in search of a problem’ because university professors have a pretty bad habit of always being right,” he said. “This is just a strict collection of data related to people’s concerns about their viewpoints, whether progressive or conservative, being held against them on college campuses.” The law’s architect, the state congressman Spencer Roach, did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment but in a tweet when the bill passed the Florida senate earlier this month he framed the bill as a “protection of intellectual diversity”. “Freedom of speech is an unalienable right, despite what Marxist professors and students think,” he wrote. Democrats who voted against the bill pointed to a series of aggressive educational manoeuvres that Republican lawmakers have attempted during Florida’s current legislative session, which ends next week. Politicians backed down on a proposal to withhold scholarships from students pursuing degree courses they perceived as liberal, but are still advancing plans to end guaranteed funding for certain scholarships and tie their availability instead to the vagaries of state budgets. This week, the Florida house voted to expand a school choice program that critics say strips money and resources from public schools and sends taxpayer money to private institutions with discriminatory practices. “I’m not surprised that Republicans are hobbling public education from kindergarten to college because they are afraid of educated voters,” the state representative Omari Hardy said. “Republicans have done poorly in recent years with college-educated voters, which has fed their belief and fear that colleges have become indoctrination camps. They believe college students are these frail and fragile intellectual creatures but there’s no data showing that professors are indoctrinating their students.”

  • Isa Pantami: The Nigerian minister haunted by his extremist views

    Nigeria's government backs Isa Pantami, who has previously expressed support for jihadi groups.

  • Police mistake causes mistrial for Raleigh man charged in toddler’s death

    The trial ended abruptly, but Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she expects her office to try the man again.

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

    Obama never reached disapproval level with Republicans in his first three years as president that Biden is now facing only three months into his first term

  • Boris Johnson's former chief advisor set to blame him for thousands of COVID-19 deaths, says report

    Dominic Cummings was ousted from Downing Street in November following a reported power struggle with Boris Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds.

  • A man who attacked Appalachian Trail hikers with a machete has been found not guilty by reason of insanity

    James Jordan killed one hiker with his machete and repeatedly stabbed a woman. She survived by playing dead and walking 6 miles for help.

  • UK's Johnson paid for apartment refurbishment himself, minister says

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally covered the cost of refurbishing his Downing Street flat, a minister said, seeking to quash claims by Johnson's former top adviser that the prime minister had planned to get donors to pay for it secretly. "What I know is the prime minister has personally met the costs of the flat refurbishment and that is what people in Britain want to know," Liz Truss, Britain's trade minister, told BBC television on Sunday. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's key adviser on the Brexit campaign and helped him to win an election in 2019 before a bust-up last year, said on Friday that Johnson wanted to donors to secretly pay for the renovation and he told the prime minister the plans were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal".