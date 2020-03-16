Ohio Governor Seeks Primary Voting Delay to June 2

(Bloomberg) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking state courts to extend Ohio’s primary until June 2, saying voters should not be forced to choose between voting and protecting their health.

DeWine said absentee balloting would continue, but the in-person voting would happen on June 2.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said suspending in-person balloting on Tuesday is a serious matter but justified. The state’s recommendation to the courts is that Ohio voters be allowed to continue requesting and submitting absentee ballots until June 2, he said.

DeWine said it’s not possible to hold the primary and conform with the guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limiting gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

