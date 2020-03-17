Ohio governor, an early lone wolf on virus, wins wide praise

A sign hangs in the window at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Woodmere Village, Ohio. All bars and restaurants in Ohio will be closed until further notice, said Gov. Mike DeWine, who is taking a tough stance on trying to stem the coronavirus saying "if we don't take these actions now, it'll be too late." (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A week before Ohio recorded any coronavirus cases, Gov. Mike DeWine delivered his first warning, banning spectators from an international fitness and bodybuilding festival that brings in more than $50 million for the state's largest city.

Organizers of the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus pushed back, and critics called DeWine an alarmist, but he didn't budge. In the following week, he was the first governor to shut down schools statewide and also moved to keep fans away from the NCAA men's basketball tournament first-round games in Ohio, along with NBA and NHL games in the state, before the organizations all canceled or postponed their seasons.

His latest moves: ordering all bars and restaurants to stop serving dine-in customers and effectively shutting down the state's presidential primary Tuesday by first going to the courts and then having the state's health director declare a health emergency.

Now the Republican's early directives to restrict the movements of residents are being proved prophetic, and many other governors are following his lead while trying to temper the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has infected more than 183,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,100.

“Everybody has to make their call and what they think is the right thing to do,” DeWine said Monday. “This is a time when every governor understands the gravity of what they are doing.”

DeWine's decision Thursday to shut down the schools kicked off a flood of statewide closings from Virginia to Oregon, with nearly 40 states now on board.

Business groups that are certain to take a financial hit are largely praising his decisions. So are the state's Democrats, who are quick to compare DeWine's serious and somber tone with President's Donald Trump's early attempts to downplay the virus as something similar to the seasonal flu.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper thanked DeWine and other governors on Twitter for "stepping in to lead in absence of traditional presidential leadership.”

At age 73, DeWine is familiar to Ohioans, though he has been little known on the national stage. He has been elected to almost every office along the way to the governor's seat, including the U.S. Senate.

“For someone who's spent a lifetime shaking hands and trying to talk with people, this is tough. But if I can learn to do it, everybody else can too,” he said last week while advising Ohioans to practice social distancing.

Not everyone is happy with him. Some Democrats are calling for all-absentee voting instead of a delay the primary until as late as June, and some Republicans in the Legislature pushed back, too.

Many food industry workers and owners had also complained about DeWine's moves.

Ramy Eidi, whose Toledo-based company owns 45 strips mall in the Midwest, said DeWine's ban on large gatherings and sit-down dining had him angry initially and wondering “why are we the only ones doing this?"

But his tune is changing.

"As we're seeing other states follow and we're hearing more about the spread of the virus, it's becoming easier to accept," he said Tuesday. “It's going to show the governor saved lives. And I think we're going to be first to recover because we were the first to act.”

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, also a Republican, questioned on Twitter why DeWine didn't instead reduce the number of people allowed in bars and restaurants. He later told The Associated Press he wasn't going to criticize the governor, saying DeWine had more information “than the rest of us.”

But then on Tuesday, Householder called for bringing lawmakers in for a vote to set a new date for the primary, saying attempts to delay it caused unprecedented chaos.

More than 65 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ohio, but no deaths were reported as of Tuesday.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

In DeWine's daily news briefings, streamed live so ordinary residents can pop in, he strikes a somber but not panicked tone, calmly reciting the latest statistics and frequently deferring to his health director, Dr. Amy Acton, to answer specific questions.