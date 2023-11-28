Ohio grocery store destroyed after being ‘firebombed’ with owner inside

An Ohio grocery store had to close its doors after it was “firebombed” over the weekend.

Tree Tops Grocery owner Fesseha Tesfatsion was inside his own store when someone set fire to it, according to our news partners at WCPO.

“I immediately came out of the office, I seen fire burning up in here and somehow over here also,” he said while standing in the ruins of his store.

He said he had no idea why someone would target his business.

>> Man convicted of stabbing local officer in neck learns sentence

“In here, many kids, they come in when they’re hungry. They take stuff, they run away. It’s understandable. But somebody throwing fire? Someone thinking like that? I don’t think they’re human,” Tesfatsion said.

The fire happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday night in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed the fire was arson, but investigators are still working to learn more about what happened.

Tesfatsion said he and his brother have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into the store in the seven years they’ve owned it, and they plan to rebuild.











