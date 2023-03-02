Ohio Guardsman Sentenced for Making Ghost Guns and Threatening to Commit a Mass Shooting

Konstantin Toropin
·4 min read

An Ohio National Guardsman who was charged with making untraceable guns and threats toward military installations and Jewish schools has been sentenced to almost 6 years in federal prison.

Thomas Develin, a corporal, who is assigned to the Ohio Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Regiment, was arrested in June 2022 on three charges stemming from his efforts to make so-called "ghost guns" -- untraceable firearms that he built using 3D printers.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to 71 months in jail, as well as six years of supervised release, court records show. Develin, who was 25 years old at the time, pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a deal with prosecutors in October.

Read Next: Air Mobility Command Removes Tail Numbers and Unit Info from Planes, Alarming Watchdogs

Although his federal charges dealt with Develin's efforts to manufacture illegal guns and parts, according to an affidavit filed by investigators around the time of his arrest, he also regularly talked about committing mass violence on military installations bases like Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Months before his arrest on gun charges, Develin was also arrested in March by local authorities when he made threats against the Columbus Torah Academy, a private K-12 Jewish school. He was released on bond and placed on house arrest.

WBNS, a local television station in Columbus, Ohio, reported that Develin was sentenced to six years in state prison for other crimes, including the threats he made, and that the U.S. Attorney's Office told them that he will serve that sentence at the same time as his federal term.

In a letter written to the court, Develin expressed regret for many of his actions and said that his inability to deal with coming home from a deployment to Afghanistan turned him into a bitter man who turned to alcohol to deal with his depression.

"After I came home from Afghanistan, I began to feel a sense of worthlessness," Develin wrote, adding that he "had gone from helping protect the lives of thousands of service members to sitting at home with nothing to do."

In this depression, he said that he "along with several like-minded soldier friends … discovered a military counterculture on social media" that "included memes and beliefs regarding doomsday preparation, government collapse, authoritarian rule and civil war."

"Specifically, memes were presented which supported the illegal manufacture and distribution of machine guns and National Firearm Act (NFA) items, and collecting military style gear for doomsday preparation," and Develin felt he "could relate with some of the ideas expressed on these pages."

According to Develin, his threats of mass violence and antisemitic threats were "dark ideas and jokes with military friends in an online social media platform that we thought was private."

Court records show that Develin made many of the threats cited by prosecutors in Discord chatroom messages dating to October 2021 to an audience of mostly members of the Ohio National Guard.

"Unfortunately, our conversations spiraled out of control into an undeclared contest to see who could come up with the darkest or ugliest ideas," Develin said in his letter, filed last Wednesday.

Develin is not the only Ohio National Guardsman to face charges stemming from extremist rhetoric in these chatrooms. James Ricky Meade was arrested alongside Develin last spring for threatening to crash a stolen plane into the Anheuser-Busch beer plant in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that he was given three years' probation by a Franklin County judge at the end of January 2023 -- though he faced up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

"At no time did I ever intend on performing these disgusting ideas or sharing these thoughts with anyone other than the members of our private group," Develin claimed.

Develin also cited witnessing the October 2021 suicide of a fellow soldier, a person he described as "a close friend of mine for two years" at "a house party during a National Guard weekend" while surrounded by five other soldiers. According to Develin, the incident caused him to lose the chance to deploy again and his mental health to worsen.

However, in the prosecutor's sentencing recommendations, the lawyers for the government argued that "before that incident Mr. Develin was already manufacturing illegal firearms and envisioning joining forces with an active shooter at a synagogue."

In a statement released at the time of his plea agreement, the Department of Justice noted that on the day Develin was arrested, "agents discovered in his vehicle: night vision goggles, ballistic plates, a ballistic helmet, first aid equipment and a large quantity of ammunition including several loaded magazines."

The statement goes on to note that agents also discovered "more than 25 firearms in Develin's residence and vehicle," as well as two manuals for improvised explosive devices.

-- Konstantin Toropin can be reached at konstantin.toropin@military.com. Follow him on Twitter @ktoropin.

Related: Guardsman Who Hinted at Mass Shooting Plot Charged with Plan to Sell 'Ghost Guns' and Conversion Kits

Recommended Stories

  • Former Ohio guardsman sentenced to 6 years for ‘ghost guns,’ antisemitic threats

    An ex-Ohio National Guard member was sentenced to prison for making and selling “ghost guns” and online threats about violence against Jewish and Black people.

  • Almond milk doesn’t come from cows. Idaho’s senators think you’re too dumb to know that | Opinion

    Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo waste time in Washington by introducing bills like the “Dairy Pride Act.”

  • US Justice Dept wants execs to foot bill for corporate misconduct

    MIAMI (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is rolling out a new policy aimed at pushing the cost of corporate crime into the pockets of executives, the latest in a series of changes at the agency under President Joe Biden. The agency's criminal division will give discounts on fines for companies that seek to claw back compensation from corporate wrongdoers, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at a conference on Thursday. Any company seeking to resolve a U.S. investigation will also have to implement a plan to include compliance goals as part of compensation and bonuses.

  • Understanding mass incarceration in the US is the first step to reducing a swollen prison population

    People incarcerated at a county jail in North Dakota gather together. Andrew Burton/Getty ImagesThe incarceration rate in the United States fell in 2021 to its lowest levels since 1995 – but the U.S. continues to imprison a higher percentage of its population than almost every other country. The U.S. incarcerates 530 people for every 100,000 in its population, making it one of the world’s biggest jailers – just below El Salvador, Rwanda and Turkmenistan. The U.S. actually had the greatest percen

  • Burns Middle career fair offers up close look at career choices

    A career fair for eighth grade students was held at Burns Middle School Tuesday.

  • Documents Reveal Why a Vegas Man Threatened another Black Mass Shooting [Update]

    Updated as of 3/2/2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Ex-Ohio National Guardsman sentenced to 6 years after creating ghost guns, antisemitic threats

    Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus, was sentenced to 71 months in prison on federal weapons counts, court records show.

  • ‘Harry Potter’ Star Evanna Lynch: ‘I Wish People Would Give’ J.K. Rowling ‘More Grace and Listen to Her’

    Evanna Lynch is the latest “Harry Potter” star to comment on the ongoing controversy regarding author and franchise creator J.K. Rowling’s gender beliefs, which have been routinely criticized for being anti-transgender. Lynch starred in the “Harry Potter” film franchise as the quirky Luna Lovegood. Back in 2020, Lynch deleted her Twitter after commenting on Rowling’s […]

  • Clay High School teacher charged with kissing, sending nude photos to student

    Caleb Long, 25, a teacher at Clay High School, faces three felony charges for allegedly kissing and sending nude photos to a female student.

  • Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going

    A 25-year-old Spanish woman who was jailed for over four months in Iran on spying charges and has now returned home after her release last week, said she kept forcing herself throughout her ordeal to think she would go free as she had done nothing wrong. Ana Baneira, her hair short after prison, told Europa Press news agency on Thursday that not knowing the charges against her for many days while being unable to communicate with other prisoners who spoke no English was probably the hardest part. Baneira, who works for a human rights non-governmental organisation but says she is not an activist, denied taking part in anti-government protests that started after her Sept. 6 arrival in Iran as a backpacker following a tour of Georgia and Armenia.

  • He earned a full ride to University of Akron, spent 15 years wrongly imprisoned instead

    Michael Sutton, who was convicted of several charges, including attempted murder, was exonerated in September through the Ohio Innocence Project.

  • Emotional meeting ends with DeSantis' New College of Florida board abolishing diversity office

    Cutting New College's Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence, which handles diversity issues, is one of the revamped board's first big moves.

  • GoFundMe fundraisers for college tuition increase by more than 50% over last year

    Average tuition and fees at a four-year private college are now $39,400 — 4.5 times higher than in 1992-93.

  • Judge praises judo instructor who resisted arrest while flouting lockdown rules

    A judge praised a judo instructor’s “excellent” plea when he represented himself in court after fighting two police officers who tried to arrest him for flouting lockdown rules.

  • Europe's top prosecutor sets sights on Russia sanctions-busters

    Europe's chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi is already investigating frauds that allegedly cost EU taxpayers 14 billion euros -- now she wants to go after the smugglers undermining sanctions against Russia.&nbsp;The European Public Prosecutor's Office is charged with probing any offence deemed to have cost the European Union money, which often means tracking international crime gangs and sophisticated cross-border VAT fraud operations.The office assumed full powers only in June 2021, but when AFP visited Kovesi at her Luxembourg office on Wednesday, she was celebrating both her native Romania's spring Martisor holiday and the publication of the EPPO's second annual 100-page report.The figures are impressive: The office's 114 prosecutors have 1,117 active investigations and have frozen suspect funds worth 359 million euros ($383 million), more than seven times the organisation's budget.But Kovesi still wants to do more.The EU has imposed a series of ten packages of economic sanctions to punish Moscow for its year-old invasion of Ukraine, and the 49-year-old anti-graft champion wants to go after the gangs circumventing the measures to supply Russia's war machine."This is something that we already have been asked by the Commission -- if we can deal with it. And our answer was: 'Yes, we can do it. We are ready to do it'," she told AFP."We have specialised prosecutors. We have offices in 22 member states... We are the only available tool in this moment at the European level that can fight with this kind of criminality."Any decision to add sanctions-busters to the EPPO's targets will be a political one, taken by the leaders of the EU member states, not all of whom are big fans of the EPPO.Kovesi came to the new European judicial authority from Romania, where she was the country's youngest prosecutor general and the first woman to hold the post. She went on to be chief prosecutor for the National Anti-corruption Directorate.&nbsp;- Operation Admiral -Her investigations made her enemies in the Romanian government, and she was dismissed before being recruited to head up the European Union's anti-fraud effort.&nbsp;Her new job, she says, is free of political interference, and her specialist teams are allowed to pursue prosecutions across Europe against gangs that learned to ignore Europe's open borders long before the authorities did.This has led to notable successes, such as Operation Admiral, an investigation that broke up a network responsible for 2.2 billion euros in VAT fraud.&nbsp;It started small, with Portuguese tax authorities asking for help investigating a small firm selling mobile phones, tablets and other electronic devices. EPPO specialists eventually uncovered a network of VAT fraud with outposts in all 27 member states.Kovesi sees this as good value for money for EU taxpayers, but she has not won over everyone. Five EU member states -- Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Poland and Ireland -- have refused to take part and have assigned no prosecutors to the EPPO.She is cautious not to criticise the hold outs, but she is clear that she would like to close up some of the holes in her network."We would like to work with all our colleagues from these five member states inside of the EPPO zone, but this is a political decision," she said."But what I hope is that when they read our results, when they see the advantages that EPPO offers -- The speed in our investigation, the efficiency in our investigation --&nbsp;I hope they will be convinced that the only solution is to join EPPO."In some EU capitals there is a tendency to see misuse of EU funds as an eastern phenomenon, with newer members like Bulgaria and Romania struggling to control corruption, and Poland and Hungary resisting the supremacy of EU law.- Patriotic corruption? -This has fed into opposition of the long-stalled EU membership bids of countries in the western Balkans, and to the idea of fast-tracking Ukraine into the bloc once the war with Russia is over.&nbsp;But Kovesi rejected the idea that eastern states are more corrupt, noting widespread VAT scam investigations underway in Germany and Italy, and saying that she and her teams have already visited Kyiv and stand ready to help Ukraine carry out reforms to tackle corruption.But there are other factors undermining pan-European law enforcement: national rivalries and disdain for the Brussels bureaucracy. &nbsp;&nbsp;"Well, I heard in some member states that you have to be 'patriots' -- and if you steal your national money it's a problem, but if you steal EU money it's not a problem because you are a patriot," Kovesi told AFP."This is a wrong mentality, because in the end your money, our money, is for all the European citizens. And you have to protect all the money for all European citizens."&nbsp;dc/js/rox

  • Man suspected of cannibalism detained at airport after police found 'pieces of meat' in suitcase

    Begoleã Mendes Fernandes allegedly murdered Alan Lopes, 21, who had accepted Fernandes into his home, believing the man was homeless. Fernandes may have used a false name.

  • Judge sentences SLO County man who sexually abused children to 435 years in prison

    The man was convicted of sexually abusing his partner as well, the SLO District Attorney’s Office said.

  • Jalen Ramsey doesn’t want people ‘speaking facts about something only few know about’

    Amid trade rumors, Jalen Ramsey has taken issue with people talking about things "only few know about."

  • Biden aims billions in taxpayer money at companies' labor, supply practices

    U.S. President Joe Biden is using $1.5 trillion in new federal spending to continue his push to reshape the U.S. economy, redirect corporate profits and reverse a decades-old decline in the benefits that go to workers. With a new team of progressive-leaning economic advisers and a fiscal war chest of three massive spending bills, the Biden administration is using new guidelines to pressure companies to expand childcare, produce more in the United States and hire more equitably. Every president puts his stamp on how federal money is spent, but Biden was using a broader range of tools, including tax changes, implementation of new legislation and stepped-up anti-trust enforcement to affect change, said Ganesh Sitaraman, who heads a new political economy initiative at Vanderbilt University.

  • British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound

    The British navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, authorities said Thursday, the latest such seizure in the Gulf of Oman. The seizure by the Royal Navy comes after other seizures by French and U.S. forces in the region as Western powers increase their pressure on Iran, as it now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.