These Ohio haunted houses are opening for Valentine's Day-themed tours

A skeleton holds onto a heart for a previous Valentine's Haunted House at the Haunted Schoolhouse in Akron, Ohio.

Sometimes romance can be downright scary.

And this Valentine's Day a fair number of Ohio haunted houses will be opening their crypt doors for those looking to scare up a hug or two.

The folks at Ohio Valley Haunts have compiled a list of the haunted attractions in the state that are offering special Valentine-themed tours.

Tours are limited and most have timed admissions. Some even require advance reservations.

What Ohio haunts are open for Valentine's Day?

There are six haunts, including one just over the river in West Virginia, open for special tours.

They include:

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse, 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron. The haunt is hosting Cupid's Revenge: A Valentine Haunted House on Feb. 9-10. Tickets range from $28 to $42. Visit hauntedschoolhouse.com.

Carnage Haunted House, 3770 Refugee Road, Columbus. The haunt is hosting a Love Is Dark experience on Feb. 9-10. Tickets range from $25 to $55. Visit carnagehaunt.com.

Fear Columbus, 2605 Northland Plaza Drive, Columbus. The haunt is hosting a Love Is in the Scare Valentine's Horror Experience on Feb. 16-18. Tickets range from $29.99 to $58.99. Visit fearcolumbus.com.

Haunted Hydro, 1333 Tiffin St., Fremont. The haunt is hosting a Valentine's Day Sucks tour on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17. Tickets range from $25 to $60. Visit thehauntedhydro.com.

Haunted Majestic, Majestic Landing at Kyle Lane, Huntington, West Virginia. The haunt is hosting a limited ticket event the Haunted Hearts event on Feb. 10. Tickets are $20. Visit hauntedmajestic.com.

Hell's Dungeon, 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton. The haunt is hosting a Bleeding Hearts event Feb. 10. Tickets range from $18 to $55. Visit survivehellsdungeon.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 5 Ohio haunted houses opening for special Valentine's Day tours