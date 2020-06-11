Ohio health director Amy Acton surprisingly resigns amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Turning down pleas from Gov. Mike DeWine to stay on the job, Dr. Amy Acton surprisingly resigned Thursday as director of the Ohio Department of Health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine said Acton’s resignation is effective Thursday, although she now will become his chief health adviser. “It is difficult for me to put in words how grateful I am for Dr. Acton’s service to the state,” he said.

The governor said he has asked Acton, who was appointed health director on Feb. 26, 2019, to “take a big picture look” at improving public health while still working to address the pandemic.

Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton at a coronavirus news conference Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Ohio Statehouse. Behind her is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (left) and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. More

Acton became both a beloved and polarizing figure to Ohioans for her candid, personal talks at televised news briefings and for issuing orders closing down parts of the state’s economy that some found excessive.

Thursday, Acton quickly recounted her tenure, praising local health officials, members of her team and those on the front lines of battling the pandemic. She also thanked her family, the governor — and the highway patrol protective detail assigned to her after threats.

“It is my honor to continue to work for you,” Acton said. “I am more determined than ever."

“Her knowledge, compassion, and determination have set an example for all of us, and Dr. Acton’s extraordinary bedside manner and wise counsel have helped us all get through this pandemic,” DeWine said. He praised her “extraordinary bedside manner.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine makes a point, as State Health Director Dr. Amy Acton looks on, at a mid-March coronavirus briefing. More

Asked what made her resign, Acton’s audio feed went silent for many seconds. The audio returned with Acton saying she now will have time off to spend with her family, whose home has attracted protesters.

Asked if pressure from protests against her health orders and attempts by lawmakers to strip away her powers prompted her to walk away, Acton said, “A lot of that was not my focus.”

Acton said she had been struggling with offering her resignation over the past couple of months, suggesting it took a personal toll. She talked of “kind of a shift” as the pandemic eases, making it a “good time” to leave.

State Rep. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana, an opponent of closing down Ohio during the pandemic, was gleeful over Acton’s departure. “I am hearing she is still on the tax payer dime but Actin’ Acton has resigned as Health Director. I say NOT good enough! 1 down, 2 to go of the Terrible Tyrannical Trio!” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Lance Himes, chief lawyer for the Ohio Department of Health, will become interim health director, DeWine said. Himes once held the same role under former Gov. John Kasich.

Numbers show promise in Ohio

Meanwhile, despite fears of outbreaks as Ohio reopened for business over the past several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, cases of the potentially deadly infection have fallen by one-third from early May.