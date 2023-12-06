Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission reminds of its Home Energy Assistance Program

Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission announced its 2024 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Winter Crisis Program that runs through March 31, intended to provide heat to the households suspended from using energy sources.

“The Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a utility and/or bulk fuel service for those meeting the program eligibility requirements,” said Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission in its press release.

Eligible applicant’s total household income must be at or below 175% of the 2022 Federal Poverty Guideline, said Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission. That means that a household of one has a 12-month income cap of $25,515 and monthly income cap of $2,097.12.

Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission's 2024 Home Energy Assistance Winter Assistance Program runs through March. File photo

Similarly, a household of two must have a yearly cap income of $34,520 and monthly cap limit of $2,836.43. A household of three must have a yearly income of $43,505 or less and monthly cap limit of $3,575,75.

The program will help income-eligible households whose main heat and electric sources or one of them have been disconnected, terminated, or they have less than 25% or of bulk fuel supply remaining, said the Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission.

“The Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating and/or electric accounts,” reads the press release.

The maximum benefits amount for the program is up to $175 for customers of regulated utilities and up to $750 for customers of un-regulated utilities, such as municipal utilities or cooperatives.

The program also offers up to $1,200 for bulk fuel, propane, fuel oil, and kerosene assistance, and up to $650 in assistance for wood, coal, and pellet fuel. In addition, the program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and heating system repairs for homeowners.

How to sign up

Those who wish to participate in the program must provide the documents according to the following list. Please mind that required documents may vary according to the individual situation.

photo ID for all adults in the household;

proof of citizenship for all household members including minors; proof of citizenship documents include birth certificates, social security cards, voter registration cards, U.S. passports, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Award Letters from Job and Family Services;

gas bill or bulk fuel company;

electric bill;

lease or Metro Tenant Identification Card or HUD 50059 form;

proof of income for all household members for the last 30 days; self-employed and seasonal employees must provide proof of income for the last 12 months;

appointment confirmation number.

Appointments can be made online at https://capappointments.com or by calling at 419-718-0047. For further information on the program and the required documentation, please visit HEAP official Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Home Energy Assistance Program available to eligible households