Ohio high school principal resigns amid sexual harassment, Title IX investigation

An Ohio high school principal has resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation he’s involved in.

Olentangy Local Schools District Board of Education said it will accept high school principal Robert Griffiths’ resignation at their Dec. 12 meeting, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Griffiths, who has been principal for the last six years, was placed on administrative leave in October due to a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a school employee. WBNS also reported he was named in a Title IX investigation.

He’s accused of making “disparaging comments” toward a female employee. The comments dated back to when she started working at the school in July 2022.

A letter previously obtained by WBNS also alleged that Griffiths called the employee derogatory terms at least 40 to 50 times and said he mocked the district’s efforts to establish a Women’s Leadership program.

Olentangy Local School District released the following statement to WBNS:

“Olentangy High School Principal Robert Griffiths has resigned from Olentangy Schools, during the independent investigation into his behavior while serving as principal. Mr. Trond Smith, Director of Secondary Schools and former Orange High School principal, will continue as lead administrator in the coming weeks. Olentangy Schools intends to hire an interim principal for the remainder of this school year.

Olentangy Schools is committed to a school environment that allows our staff to flourish professionally, create and maintain positive relationships, and remain focused on facilitating maximum learning for every student. Professional behavior should model the behaviors we expect of our students. When complaints are made regarding alleged misconduct of staff, our priority is a fair and impartial investigation that minimizes its impact on Olentangy students, families, and staff so that we can continue to prioritize student learning. The best interests of our Braves community remain our top priority, and we will continue to be diligent in taking the necessary measures to ensure a smooth transition.”

Griffiths has been with the district for 22 years.