Ohio high school student charged with attempted murder after allegedly bringing gun to school: Police

A high school student in Ohio is being charged with attempted aggravated murder after he allegedly brought a gun to school Monday.

Brandon Morrissette, 18, was charged in the incident at West Geauga High School in Chesterland, Ohio, according to FOX 8. He is also being charged with illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone and a misdemeanor count of inducing panic, police said.

Police say that a 17-year-old student came forward and told the school's resource officer that he found a bullet in a bathroom on campus. Officials reviewed surveillance video and interviewed the nearly 20 students who used the bathroom Monday morning.

An hour after beginning the search, officials found an unloaded 9 mm pistol and three loaded magazines in Morrissette's backpack, in addition to a knife on his pants.

After the discovery was made, the school was placed on lockdown.

Chester Township Police Department Chief Craig Young said that the 18-year-old suspect was planning to hurt students.

"During our interview with Mr. Morrissette, he admitted to using prior calculation and design in developing a plan to cause harm to students at West Geauga High School on April 3," Young said. "He further acknowledged the firearm seized by law enforcement on Monday was the weapon he intended to use to inflict that harm."

West Geauga Local Schools Superintendent Richard Markwardt said that a tragedy was averted because of the work of law enforcement.

"The potential tragedy was prevented by the collective and concerted efforts by these groups," Markwardt said.

"It is a sad commentary that schools must face challenges to safety of students and staff, however, it is a reality that we must acknowledge and for which we prepare," he said. "In reality, every threatening situation has unique nuances that simultaneously require flexibility and decisiveness."